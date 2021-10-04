Adam Kinzinger tears up Mike Pence for bragging about ‘keeping in touch’ with Trump





Representative Adam Kinzinger has targeted former Vice President Mike Pence, criticizing the politician for continuing to tout his close ties to former President Donald Trump.

The Illinois Republican retweeted an article highlighting a New York Times report describing how Pence refused to give in to pressure from Trump to postpone the certification of Electoral College votes on January 6. While the Republican lawmaker has said Pence deserves credit for the move, he slammed him for publicizing his continued relationship with Trump.

“He deserves it, but lately he’s been to Hungary and bragged about keeping in touch with Big Donald. It’s really amazing how close we’ve come and how some people just want to ‘move on. to something else, “” the Republican congressman, a staunch critic of Trump, tweeted on Sunday.

He gets the credit for THAT, but lately he’s been to Hungary and bragged about keeping in touch with Fat Donald. It’s really amazing how close we have come and how some just want to move forward https://t.co/DKIvfc3rfE

– Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) October 3, 2021

Kinzinger was referring to a speech Pence gave in Budapest at a far-right summit last month, in which the vice president touted his conservative values ​​and highlighted his ties to Trump. More recently, Pence has suggested he’s been in fairly regular communication with the former president over the past few months.

“We have spoken probably a dozen times since the opening [in January]Pence told the Ruthless podcast Thursday last week. Although Pence described the pro-Trump attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 as a “difficult” and “dark” moment, he said he made amends his relationship with the former president.

“We have passed it. We have finished the job,” Pence said, adding that he was now “completely forward-looking”.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger criticized former Vice President Mike Pence for bragging about his close ties to former President Donald Tump. In this photo, Pence stands on the podium after delivering a speech at the Fourth Population Summit at the Varkert Bazar cultural center in Budapest, Hungary on September 23, 2021. ATTILA KISBNEDEK / AFP via Getty Images

Trump has repeatedly urged Pence to publicly block certification of Biden’s election victory on January 6. During a rally at the Ellipse near the White House during the formal certification process that takes place on Capitol Hill, Trump urged his supporters to march to the Legislative Building and “fight like hell.”

Hundreds of Trump supporters proceeded as the former president suggested, attacking the Capitol and threatening the lives of Democratic and Republican lawmakers there. Some expressed a desire to “hang Mike Pence” and a large noose was erected by rioters near the Capitol.

“Now there are members of our party who believe that as chairman of the joint session I had the power to reject or return state-certified electoral votes,” Pence said during remarks by June at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. in California.

“The Constitution does not give the vice president such authority until the joint session of Congress. And the truth is that there is hardly any idea more anti-American than the idea that one person can choose the president. American, ”said the former vice president. of Trump’s Jan.6 request.

Newsweek reached out to Pence for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

