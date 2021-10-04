The Chinese dream is a people’s dream President Xi Jinping shares Liangjiahe’s stories in Seattle

President Xi Jinping addresses a welcome dinner hosted by local governments and friendly organizations on September 22, 2015, in Washington State, United States.





At nightfall on September 22, 2015, a big dinner was organized in the city of Seattle to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping. The audience eagerly awaited President Xi’s speech that would showcase the charisma and vision of the leader of a great country.

After a long day of busy schedule, the energetic President Xi took the stage and shared stories with the audience about a place he will never forget. “In the late 1960s, when I was a teenager, I was sent from Beijing to work as a farmer in a small village of Liangjiahe near Yan’an in Shaanxi province, where I spent seven years. At that time, the villagers and I lived in “earth caves” and slept on “earth beds”. Life was very hard. There was no meat in our diet for months. I knew what the villagers wanted the most. Later, I became the party secretary of the village and started to lead the villagers in the production. I understood their needs. One thing I wanted most at the time was to allow the villagers to have meat and to have it often. But it was very difficult for such a wish to come true in those years.

“At the Spring Festival earlier this year, I returned to the village. I saw paved roads. Now living in brick and tile houses, the villagers had access to the internet. The elderly received basic care for the elderly and all the villagers had medical coverage. . The children were at school. Of course, the meat was readily available. It made me realize that the Chinese dream is after all a people’s dream. We can only realize the Chinese dream if we relate it to our people’s desire for a better life. ”

Xi Jinping calls the villagers of Liangjiahe on February 13, 2015.

President Xi recounted social progress in China and the essence of the Chinese dream with his personal stories. The straightforward and heartfelt story touched the audience at the dinner party, which included Howard Schultz, Honorary President of Starbucks. He was impressed by President Xi’s connection to Liangjiahe, a place he had never heard of before.

On November 9, 2020, Schultz wrote a letter to President Xi Jinping, in which he said, “I still remember the uplifting words you shared that day, about your early years in Liangjiahe, how the village had changed for the better upon your return. , and that the progress in Liangjiahe was a microcosm of the progress China has made through reform and opening up over the past four decades. I commend you for your leadership in supporting China’s goal of achieving a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020. I have great respect for the Chinese people and your culture. The yearning for a better life that is part of the Chinese dream reminds me of the American dream. ”He also said that despite the twists and turns in recent bilateral relations, he believed that the foundation of the Sino-American friendship had his roots in the people The stories that unfolded in the village of northern Shaanxi helped him better understand President Xi’s words about how the Chinese Dream and the American Dream share things in common.

On January 6, 2021, Schultz was pleasantly surprised to receive President Xi Jinping’s response. In the letter, President Xi wrote that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the 1.4 billion Chinese have worked long and hard to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects and pursue socialist modernization. As China embarks on a new journey towards fully building a modern socialist country, there will be brighter prospects for companies around the world, including Starbucks and other American companies. President Xi expressed his hope that Starbucks will continue to contribute to the development of trade relations and comprehensive bilateral relations between China and the United States.

From mud caves, mud beds and meatless meals to asphalt roads, brick and tile houses and internet access, the villagers of Liangjiahe are now leading the happy lives they dreamed of. And just like in Liangjiahe, more and more people elsewhere in China are seeing their dreams of a better life come true with incredible speed. On the paint roller depicting the happy life of the Chinese people, many multinational companies have also left their mark by making their sincere contributions.

The pursuit of sweet dreams resonates all over countries and nations. The Chinese dream is to pursue the strength of the country, the rejuvenation of the nation and the happiness of the people, and the dream of the world is to maintain common peace and prosperity. These two dreams can always be pursued together. The Chinese dream, a dream of peace, development, cooperation and win-win, is closely related to the beautiful dreams of people in countries around the world. The Chinese people and other peoples of the world are linked by common aspirations for a better life. Supporting and helping each other along the way, they move forward hand in hand in achieving their dreams.