SNL: what the new Biden impression reveals





It was not political comedy.

‘SNL’ stuffs its seasoned actors into sketches on stilts. (Will Heath / NBC / NBCU / Getty)

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 47th season with a brand new cast member staring into the camera lens, a sharp announcement that the series seeks to stay one step ahead. This actor was James Austin Johnson, a comedian who won a Twitter account for his short and surreal impressions, most famous of Donald Trump, in which he walked the streets while delivering strange soliloquies in the voice of the former president. But the role he played at the opening of SNL was that of President Joe Bidenone whom he played with a little less comedic dynamism.

Johnson’s appearance is a testament to the show’s lack of agility even as it tries to modernize itself towards the end of its fifth decade on the air. After years of Alec Baldwins’ tired impression of Trump bogging down the political skits of the shows, SNL has finally identified a talented young person online who could do more with the role, and aired her to star. Joe Biden. I say all of this so as not to dismiss Johnson’s overall performance. It was his first episode, and the actor did a good job in each of his skits. But with its historic 50th season on the horizon, SNL should feel pressure to regain its place at the forefront of comedy.

Johnson is one of three new actors hired this year, along with comedians Aristotle Athari and Sarah Sherman. But the lack of overall cast rotation on the show was low. Only two people left: Beck Bennett, a veteran present in part because he lives in Los Angeles, and Lauren Holt, who only played a year as a repertoire player. This means SNL now has a cast of 21 actors, its largest ever, including longtime stars such as Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and the eternal Kenan Thompson, who is entering his 19th season on the show. In the past, SNL producer Lorne Michaels was known for his willingness to lighten up the set every now and then to keep the show fresh; now he seems happy to let everyone stay as long as they want.

Read: Norm Macdonald wanted laughs, not applause

Johnson’s casting as Biden seems like a good step if SNL is to tackle obsolescence. The show’s initial approach last year was to feature Jim Carrey in the role, as the glitzy counterpart to Baldwins Trump, but the cast were extremely uninspired. After Carrey left, reliable SNL impressionist Alex Moffat took on the role, but his performance was almost entirely anonymous. Johnsons Biden was a bit more passionate, a mix of folk and desperation, as the show’s opening skit saw him rudely trying to bridge the gap between moderate Democrats Joe Manchin (Aidy Bryant) and Kyrsten Sinema (Cecily Strong) and progressives Ilhan Omar (Ego Nwodim) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Melissa Villaseor).

This pool of talent is a fine example of the depth of the SNL bench today and the sadness to see it wasted. Bryant, Strong, Nwodim, and Villaseor are seasoned actors with years of experience on the show, but they tend to cram into stilted skits like this, in which each performer throws a one-liner on the person he represents. but stay still. Johnsons Biden didn’t leave much of a mark, but that’s in part because of the material provided to him, including rote political blows on distraught Democrats.

As much as I appreciate the introduction of new talent, most of last night’s shows were extremely familiar stuff. Host Owen Wilson played small roles, made a cowardly Jeff Bezos impression, and satirized his work on the Pixar Cars movie. The lingering pandemic humor came in the form of a wacky school board meeting and talk show plagued by false positive test results. During the weekend’s update, Colin Jost and Michael Chenow, the longest-serving host pair in SNL history, did the same despondent job they had been doing for years. Pete Davidson came off for a segment of the Met Gala that seemed to reflect his bewilderment that he was still on the show.

To read: Jon Stewart’s new anti-comedy

Perhaps the most unintentionally piercing moment came when Jost and Che commemorated Norm Macdonald, the former Weekend Update presenter and SNL cast member who died last month. As part of the tribute, the show played some of Macdonald’s best one-liners behind the Updates Desk, and I was once again reminded of how much of a fearless artist he was, not having afraid of telling jokes that might upset their bosses or confuse the public. It’s a vitality SNL hasn’t had in many years, and unless it actually embraces the more impactful online energy that it’s clearly trying to emulate, it probably won’t return. .

