Widely Famous, Pingtan Tourism Comes to the International Stage | Taiwan News





PINGTAN, CHINA- Media reach – October 4, 2021 – Pingtan has seized unprecedented opportunities since the establishment of the Pingtan Comprehensive Pilot Zone. On November 1, 2014, Secretary General Xi Jinping came to Pingtan for the 21st time and said with real concern, “Tourism is Pingtan’s greatest resource and it must be well protected to make Pingtan an international tourist island. . Which has been kept in mind and implemented in actions. Pingtan actively explored and conducted numerous pilot tests to develop tourism, which made Pingtan widely famous. Pingtan’s annual tourist reception increased from 537,200 in 2010 to 2,895,000 in 2016 and 3,868,100 in the first half of 2021. With the flagship concept of “modern and virgin development”, Pingtan’s tourism brand – “Pingtan Blue Has become more and more popular and Pingtan is heading to an international tourist island. Improving infrastructure to enhance the soft power of Pingtan tourism The Pingtan Southern Bay Resort in the fall is wonderful as before, with tree-lined roads. Ubiquitous mobile food trucks and assembled trading houses and even floods of visitors. But it’s hard to imagine that it was a place off the beaten track just a few years ago. The transformation and upgrading of scenic spots in Pingtan Comprehensive Pilot Area has brought about such tremendous changes. Under the principle of “high quality construction and low intensity development”, the Pingtan Comprehensive Pilot Area has transformed and improved many traditional scenic spots: Tannan Bay, Xianrenjing, General Mountain, Shipaiyang, etc. Eco-friendly parking lots, public toilets, observation platforms and other support facilities have been built. In addition, the tourist train, art station, music bar and other special creative products gave the scenic spots a new look. Lin Yuchuan, CPC representative of the Pingtan Global Pilot Zone Tourism Group, said 15 scenic parking lots have been upgraded, providing around 3,500 parking spaces in recent years. It effectively solved the difficulty of parking for tourists and further improved the service and reception of tourist sites. At the same time, the southern and northern ecological corridor and a rural walkway connecting different scenic spots were built to provide visitors with a better and more convenient environment. Besides infrastructure development, Pingtan Comprehensive Pilot Zone also attaches great importance to its soft power to facilitate efficient and high quality tourism development. Through the analysis of tourism big data, the travel preferences of visitors can be investigated and tourist sites can provide better services and management can be more comprehensive. In addition, Pingtan Comprehensive Pilot Zone also actively promotes the integration of culture and tourism by presenting outstanding teams from Taiwan to carry out various colorful cultural and artistic activities. For example, the Cou Troupe (also known as Tsou, an ethnic minority in Taiwan) from Mount Ali stationed on Tianmeiao Beach and the Wind Tunnel Artist Festival brought new cultural hot spots to Pingtan tourism. Upgrading business modes to meet various needs The Pingtan Global Pilot Area has been striving to promote the upgrading of the tourism mode, greatly optimize the tourism environment and enrich the tourism product system to meet the personalized and diverse needs of tourists. Highlights of tourism have emerged frequently. The southern and northern ecological corridors which have become a popular scenic spot over the past two years, are based on the unique tourism resources and in combination with the ecological landscape of the island. Built between the mountains and the sea, ecological corridors, with incredible landscapes, shape the “most beautiful coastline of Pingtan”. Weng Bin, deputy director of the Tourism, Culture and Sports Bureau of the Pingtan Comprehensive Pilot Zone, explained that the ecological corridors include four parts – south, north, east and west, with a total length of 195 kilometers, connecting more than 90 villages along them. . Thus, it greatly revitalizes the countryside and meets the diverse needs of tourists in the era of mass tourism. In addition to ecological corridor tourism, Pingtan is also actively expanding the maritime circuit around the island, the special rural circuit and other business modes to stimulate the development of tourism. Weng Bin said, “The popularity of the brand and the reputation of the international tourist island of Pingtan are increasing, and its brand effect is gradually emerging. I believe that Pingtan will gradually become a happy home for compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and internationally famous tourism. island for recreation. “ #Pingtan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4305168 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos