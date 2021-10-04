Aamir Liaquat, deputy of the PTI, resigns again





An archive photo of PTI MP Dr Aamir Liaquat. “May Allah help and support Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI. Allah hafiz,” tweets Dr Aamir Liaquat. Dr Aamir Liaquat does not give a reason for his resignation. This is not the first moment when the PTI deputy announced that he would resign from the AN.

KARACHI: PTI MP Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain tweeted on Sunday evening that he had sent in his resignation as a member of the National Assembly.

“I sent in my resignation as a member of the National Assembly,” tweeted Aamir Liaquat. “May Allah help and support Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI. Allah hafiz.”

However, this is not the first time that the leader of the PTI has announced his resignation.

Last year, in July, Liaquat tweeted that he was tired of his voters suffering from power cuts and therefore resigning from the National Assembly.

I admit that I am a helpless Karachi MP. I am unable to provide electricity to the inhabitants of my town. I cannot see the people of my town in pain. I will ask the Prime Minister for time and submit my resignation, said the former MQM deputy.

However, following a meeting with the Prime Minister, Aamir Liaquat had clarified that he was reversing his decision after Prime Minister Imran Khan refused his resignation.

After a long meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, my four-page resignation was rejected. I opened my heart and told the Prime Minister everything. The prime minister praised my efforts to make my voice heard on Karachis issues and said that thinking about the public is the role of an elected leader, he said on Twitter.

