Former British spies have been told to avoid China as Beijing scouts recruitment campaign





Retired British spies have been ordered not to visit China because it wants to recruit them as agents. British intelligence chiefs have warned that Beijing, under President Xi Jinping, was proactive and aggressive in reaching out to former members of MI5 and MI6. EPA President Xi Jinping is proactive and aggressive in approaching former MI5 and MI6 members A secret note seen by The Sun says China is focusing on former officials with ongoing business or social interests in mainland China and Hong Kong. He warns: We advise former staff to avoid going there. He also said he was wary of going to Russia. The note was sent as the UK agreed to share a sub-tech with Australia to counter the Chinese Navy. The Chinese and Russian embassies declined to comment. And an FO source would neither have confirmed nor denied the note. ANTI-VAXX WAG John Stones partner sparks controversy by reposting anti-vaxx posts

