Latest news: Delhi CM Kejriwal releases action plan ahead of pollution season





04 Oct 2021 12:15 PM IS Kejriwal issues action plan for Delhi ahead of pollution season Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal publishes 10 point winter action plan for city ahead of pollution season. 04 Oct 2021 11:47 AM IS SC okay 50,000 ex gratia payments for deaths due to Covid-19 Supreme Court approves 50,000 ex gratia payments for deaths from Covid-19 and orders that even people who have suffered from the disease and commit suicide within one month of testing positive will be entitled to compensation from the State Fund for disaster response. 04 Oct 2021 11:32 AM IS Air New Zealand to make vaccination compulsory from February 2022 Air New Zealand announces that international travelers should be vaccinated against Covid-19 when traveling with the carrier from February 1 next year. 04 Oct 2021 11:03 AM IS PM Modi pays tribute to revolutionary Shyamji Krishna Verma Tributes to Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Jayanti. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2021 Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Verma on the occasion of the 164th anniversary of his birth. 04 Oct 2021 10:22 AM IS Japanese lawmakers elect Fumio Kishida as new prime minister Japanese lawmakers are voting for Fumio Kishida as the island’s new prime minister after incumbent President Yoshihide Suga resigned last month. 04 Oct 2021 10:11 AM IS 1 new case of Covid-19 in Andaman and Nicobar The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported a new case of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total across the Union territory to 7,623, a health ministry official said. 04 Oct 2021 09:44 Delhi traffic police announce closure of NH9 and NH24 Due to the closure of national highways NH9 and NH24 by Ghaziabad traffic police, traffic diversion continues, Delhi traffic police tweeted. 04 Oct 2021 9:12 AM EST India registers 20,799 new cases of Covid-19 and 180 deaths The daily count of Covid-19 in India drops to 20,799 while the cumulative cases stand at 33,834,702. New recoveries to 26,718 as the toll rises by 180 deaths. 04 Oct 2021 09:06 IS 991,676 Covid-19 tests on October 3: ICMR 574,252,400 samples tested for Covid-19 until October 3, 2021, including 991,676 on Sunday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 04 Oct 2021 08:37 Lakhimpur incident: FIR filed on complaint from farmers Lakhimpur police have filed an FIR case in connection with Sunday’s violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. The son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Ashish and his appointed assistants. 04 Oct 2021 08:27 UP ACS orders Lucknow airport not to allow CM Chhattisgarh and Deputy CM Punjab to land UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi asks Lucknow Airport not to allow Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Vice President CM Sukhjinder S Randhawa to land at the airport Baghel and Randhawa announced today that they will travel to Lakhimpur Kheri, where 8 people have died in clashes pic.twitter.com/KEdDZOHyLD – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2021 Uttar Pradesh Supplementary Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi ordered Lucknow Airport not to allow Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab MP CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to land at the airport. 04 Oct 2021 08:04 IS Germany records more than 3,000 new Covid-19 infections Germany records 3,088 new Covid-19 infections and seven deaths. The count stands at 4,255,388, including 93,793 deaths. 04 Oct 2021 7:30 AM IS Lakhimpur incident: Akhilesh Yadav under house arrest UP police placed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav under house arrest in Lucknow as he was due to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri to meet farming families who were allegedly run over by the car of the Union minister’s son Ajay Mishra. 04 Oct 2021 7:09 AM IS Australia registers 2,029 new cases of Covid-19 Australia reported 2,029 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, including 1,377 in its second most populous province of Victoria. 04 Oct 2021 6:31 AM IS Priyanka Gandhi arrested on her way to Lakhimpur (Congress) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrested by UP Hargaon police on her way to meet families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, said Youth Congress President BV Srinivas. 04 Oct 2021 6:05 AM IS North and South Korea re-establish border hotline North Korea and South Korea are re-establishing the cross-border hotline, AFP reports citing officials in Seoul.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/breaking-news-updates-october-04-2021-101633307143475.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

