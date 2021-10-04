Keir Starmers’ view of democracy is no better than Boris Johnson’s

Nothing separates the Scottish and Westminster systems more than their voting systems. In Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, it’s proportional representation. In the Westminster and English Local Council elections – it is the first-party system. And the disappointing rejection of last week’s labor conference regarding public relations means that likely won’t change.

So what, you might be thinking. Electoral systems are for the anoraks.

This may be true in Norway, where PR is celebrating its 100th anniversary later this month – and across Europe, the democratic hurdle of removing the FPTP has generally been reduced such a long time ago. , that there remains only an anarchic debate.

Not here. In Britain, the failure to modernize the vote over the centuries cements Westminster’s status as a democratic dinosaur – entrenching ‘us versus them’ politics, divisive industrial relations and a ‘power is just’ fault in society and governance.

The one-round majority vote (FPTP) reinforces the British exception and makes the unjustly elected “Mother of Parliaments” a real European outlier. Yet listen to the discussion of the recent elections in Germany and Norway, and you hear smugness all along.

The FPTP apparently gives Britain quick results and a strong government, while public relations gives Europeans hesitation, delays and, according to politics professor Richard Johnson, “a more transactional form of politics, based on post-election bargaining “.

Truly? What about the ConDem coalition and the Conservatives’ haggling with Democratic Unionists who forced their harsh and damaging Brexit?

In truth, bargaining and coalitions exist in all systems. But with the FPTP, the two main parties in Westminster are themselves coalitions. Bulky and unusually large, they contain parties within parties. Witness the European Covid Reform Group / Recovery Group ¬ – powerful beyond their size but not bold enough to present themselves as parties as internal capture is easier and they would be hammered by FPTP.

How “strong and stable” is a government to put pressure on groups like these? Ask Theresa May.

Another small point, the seats won by these merchant parties invariably exceed the total votes cast in their favor. And that is not fair.

Almost everything wrong with Britain stems from elitism, inequality, the system of weariness and addiction to ideology and dogmatism. And almost all of this is backed up by the SMU vote. One in ten English seats have not changed hands since the days of Queen Victoria (and these ultra-secure seats are overwhelmingly conservative) – encouraging the disengagement of voters who cannot change the stripes of their MPs.

However, faced with the same challenges of the recovery of Covid and the green transition, an era of coalition politics and deepening of citizen involvement is developing across Europe. Ireland’s citizens’ assemblies have modernized their constitution. The Norwegians have just toppled a Conservative-led coalition that tried to centralize local government (they have 422 councils compared to 32 in Scotland).

But Britain is still on the drawing board, clinging to a top-down democracy, bolstered by an outdated voting system.

British democracy suffers as a result, and with it the Union’s case.

Elections in Westminster are conducted entirely in “fringe” seats, where a small number of swing voters wield disproportionate political influence.

At present, the two main parties and the UK media as a whole are more concerned with the opinion of ‘red wall’ voters than with Scotland or most of the UK, where seats do not. will not change color due to first-party voting. This is madness.

And that’s what Keir Starmer chose to live with. After a year of lobbying by the Work for a New Democracy campaign, a startling number of 150 constituency organizations backed the move to PR at last week’s conference, with 80 percent of the delegates. But 95 percent of affiliates (mostly unions) voted against.

If Starmer had encouraged Unison to support PR instead of abstaining, the motion would have passed. Indeed, his office apparently tried to avoid a vote on the conference floor by proposing instead a meaningless NEC statement. As Green MP Caroline Lucas said, “It is clear that the Labor leadership is unwilling to share power, even if that means not winning”.

It is true that the number of Labor seats has traditionally been stimulated by the FPTP. But that boost has practically evaporated and bears no resemblance to the boost the Conservatives have always received.

Professor Robert Ford said: “The Labor vote is now more ineffective than ever, with huge majorities in seats in urban centers and narrow defeats elsewhere leading to high numbers of wasted votes.”

Sir John Curtice said: “For a given performance, the electoral system is inclined to reward Tories more richly than Labor.”

In 20 general elections since 1950, 19 have supported a combination of parties to the left of the Conservatives. Yet the Conservatives won power two-thirds of the time.

A Compass report suggests the Labor Party needs a 10.5% swing to win next time around – a bigger swing than in 1945 and 1997. Yet the Labor leadership still prefers to go it alone by inviting a almost certain failure, rather than promising to implement ruling PR and forge a “progressive alliance” with the Lib Dems, Greens, Plaid and SNP.

Why?

Because in macho Britain, fairness seems low and consensus building seems tricky. It takes conviction and courage to reverse a trend littered with the debris of previous failed attempts, as some predict that public relations will mean the end of the Labor Party itself.

Indeed, with a fair vote, Labor (and Conservative) parties could eventually split into their many natural constituencies, letting voters express real preferences while finally offering real choice.

Small parties could still work together, but in a formal, transparent and sustainable way. Look at the CDU / CSU coalition which has led the German federal government for 16 years or the Social Democratic / Liberal / Green coalition which seems to want to replace it.

Nothing so constructive is now likely in Britain. Boris appears ready to ditch PR for the UK municipal elections – at least he knows who benefits the FPTP. But now Labor can hardly oppose this little manipulation of the workforce. Another job for the SNP.

Meanwhile, Starmer’s aversion to fair voting in Westminster strikes deep in Scotland, which uses PR in Holyrood and in local elections, thanks to previous Labor governments.

For those baked in the damaging electoral juice of the first past the post in the south, Labor’s public relations debacle may seem like a small matter. But in Scotland, it’s clear. Sir Keir Starmer has no broader vision for democracy than Boris Johnson.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.