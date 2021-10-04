Government attacked over unilateral TTP talks – Pakistan





Zardari says the only cure for terrorists lies in the full implementation of NAPPML-N reminders that the country has paid a heavy price for such secret negotiations

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s unilateral decision to offer amnesty to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and inconsistent statements by cabinet members on the issue, opposition parties called on the Pakistani government on Sunday Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to get parliament to confide in the terms of commitments with the banned terrorist group.

Parliamentarians from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) expressed concern over the government’s decision to keep talks with the TTP secret.

What political solutions he (the prime minister) wishes to undertake with what they call the good Taliban need to be clarified, as well as the questions that arise from mass sacrifice [that the] civilians and soldiers alike as we battled terrorist groups to the tune of 80,000 lives? PPP vice-chair and party House leader in the Senate, Sherry Rehman, asked in a statement on Sunday.

Ms Rehman said foreign and security policy, which really only worked on the basis of national unity, was now regularly subjected to unilateral and confrontational statements from cabinet members who exposed the country to questions. domestic issues and harsh criticism in international forums.

Ms Rehman, who is also the chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, regretted that while one minister suggested that the TTP was hand in hand with terrorist groups fed in India against Pakistan, another said that they could perhaps disarm and rehabilitate them (TTP activists) if they renounce violence.

The prime minister himself, she said, disclosed changes in Pakistani policy towards the TTP on a foreign TV station, instead of parliament.

Ms Rehman released the statement a day after Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, while defending the government’s decision to offer an amnesty to the TTP, said the offer was only for the good Taliban and that talks about it were taking place at the highest level.

Without explaining the highest level, the minister, who was speaking to reporters in Karachi on Saturday, made it clear that the offer was not intended for activists responsible for the bloodshed in the country, citing the massacre of December 2014 at the Peshawars Army Public School (APS) which killed more than 140 schoolchildren, principals, teachers and other staff.

In a significant development, Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with a Turkish TV station on Friday offered amnesty to the TTP on condition that the terrorist group disarms, revealing that the government was in talks with some groups in the group seeking reconciliation.

The risks for Pakistan stem not only from a region in turmoil as well as challenging global transitions, but also from the refusal of current governments to democratize policymaking and the inability to forge unity in parliament. at a time of growing challenges for the country, Ms. Rehman said.

No one knows, except a small coterie, what terms of engagement are being forged with a country that has an impact on Pakistan. Although we are told that Pakistan should not be forced to be part of an emerging global bloc, no one has explained how we must deal with both the tensions resulting from the Asia-Pacific region or the world order. wider where Pakistan has commitments and exposure. No one was taken into account on the terms of engagement with the United States, with its vast influence over the IMF, multilateral agencies and even the FATF, where Pakistan has been on the gray list for five years despite being there. ‘adoption of a number of laws to be complied with so-called. compliance for the authorization, said Rehman, who had also served as the country’s ambassador to the United States during her party’s previous government.

Senator PPP was of the opinion that if geostrategic alignments and their policies now guide multilateral policy towards Pakistan, then parliament should be informed in parliament, not in discussions with the press. She said that a single closed session of the National Security Committee was clearly not enough to address the pace and scale of events testing Pakistan and that despite the sensitive nature of the topics, the Prime Minister was clearly absent.

Ms Rehman said no Pakistani would quietly accept the derailment of democracy, embodied by parliament, nor give up their constitutional right to question the sensitive terms of engagement with any group or country. non-state.

There is now little confidence in this cabinet to negotiate terms with any international or local actor, as clearly they are unable to manage a balance that is acceptable, let alone favorable to the Pakistani people, she said, recalling that the PPP used joint sessions of parliament to develop strategic knowledge for the parliament, then requested the authorization of a consensual action plan via representative committees of the parliament.

On the flip side, she alleged that the current government has only used joint sessions to bulldoze bills that it legitimately cannot pass or answer questions.

History has taught us painful lessons about hastily and secretly unilateral decisions. We do not have the capacity, economic or otherwise, to absorb the disunity of foreign policy, the non-disclosure or the derailment of democracy. All of this could well form a perfect storm to polarize and jeopardize the country. It’s time for danger signs to bring about a change, she concluded.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari in a statement while condemning the attack on a security forces vehicle in North Waziristan said the only remedy against terrorists was to fully implement the national action plan.

Destroying the hotbeds of terrorism is the cure for those who challenge state ordinances, Zardari said, adding that terrorists should be treated as enemies of the country.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said in his statement that it was unfair to keep negotiations with the TTP a secret, adding that the offer of amnesty to the TTP without trusting the nation and parliament had raised many questions.

He recalled that in 2014, then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif engaged all political parties before negotiating with the TTP and announced the formation of a committee for this purpose in parliament.

He said that Mr. Sharif himself visited Imran Khan’s residence at that time to brief him on developments.

Calling on the government to inform all political parties before taking any steps towards negotiations with the TTP, Siddiqui said Pakistan had already paid a heavy price for this type of secret negotiations.

Posted in Dawn, le 4 October 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1649983/govt-assailed-over-unilateral-ttp-talks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos