President Joko Widodo appreciates acceleration of vaccination in West Papua





President Joko Widodo greets after handing gifts to the community amidst the corn plantation with farmers in Mariat, Sorong Regency, West Papua, Monday (4/10/2021). ANTARA / Ernes Broning Kakisina.

Elshinta.com – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, appreciated the acceleration of vaccinations carried out by the local government for the general public and students in West Papua. This was forwarded by the President during the review of the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination at the Raider 762 / VYS Special Infantry Battalion building, Sorong, West Papua, as evidenced by the secretariat’s Youtube channel. Presidential, in Jakarta, Monday. “This morning I reviewed the implementation of mass vaccination in West Papua Province and what I am currently reviewing is in Sorong City, both for the general public and for students.” , said the president. According to the president, the mass vaccination activity is a process of accelerating vaccination in the province of West Papua. “And I really, I really appreciate, the great enthusiasm of the community to participate in this mass vaccination program, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially the Delta variant in the province of West Papua. and in our country, Indonesia, ”the president explained. The president said that mass vaccination activities were not only carried out in Sorong city, but also in a number of areas such as Bintuni Bay, Fakfak, Manokwari, Raja Ampat, South Sorong, Wondama and Kaimana. On this occasion, the President had a dialogue with a number of regional representatives who also carried out mass vaccinations. The president received a report that in Wondama and Fakfak regions, the vaccination target for today is 200 people each. Meanwhile, in Manokwari, the vaccination target is 600 people and is taking place at three points. The President called for the remaining vaccine stock to be used immediately by being injected into the community, especially university students, so that they can do face-to-face learning as quickly as possible. “Once again, I would like to thank the local government, religious leaders, traditional leaders, community leaders who have invited the public, students and university students to participate en masse in the mass immunization,” said President.

