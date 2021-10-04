PM orders Punjab government to start work on Leh highway project by December – Pakistan





RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the provincial government to start work on the Leh Expressway and Flood Channel project worth Rs55 billion by the end of December as part of a public-private partnership.

Speaking to Dawn, PTI MP Sheikh Rashid Shafique said the provincial government briefed the prime minister a few days ago.

He said Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah had been appointed project manager and that he would soon establish a project management unit to oversee the duties of the multibillion-dollar project.

An investigation for land acquisition has been completed and the commissioner will soon start work to acquire the land, he said, adding that there was an urgent need to start the project to provide an alternative route for them. travelers between the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in addition to a permanent solution to flooding in the region during the monsoon.

On the other hand, a senior official told Dawn that the government of Punjab wanted to start the urban regeneration project to improve infrastructure along the proposed Leh highway and include the project in the annual development program (ADP ).

He added that government officials had suggested forming a committee for the urban regeneration project along Leh Nullah, as it would generate millions of rupees for the provincial government.

It can be mentioned that the Punjab Development Working Group (PDWP) approved the establishment of a Project Management Unit (PMU) on July 4 and gave instructions to start a feasibility study for urban regeneration. along the nullah.

The total length of the Leh Nullah Highways will be 16.5 kilometers. No less than 1,604 houses are within the proposed highway right-of-way and 1,279 kanals are to be acquired – 1,035.9 kanals of private land, 132.4 kanals belonging to Military Engineering and Works, 54.72 kanals of Chaklala Cantonment Board and 56 kanals of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board.

The investigation for the land acquisition was completed in early 2021 during the tenure of former commissioner Mohammad Mehmood who is currently being held by the anti-corruption establishment in the Rawalpindi ring road scandal case.

After coming to power, the PTI government announced the launch of two megaprojects for Rawalpindi – Rawalpindi Ring Road and Leh Expressway and Flood Channel. However, work on the Ring Road project was halted after Prime Minister Imran Khan learned of the alleged corruption in the project.

Contacted, the chairman of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood, said that after the prime minister’s directive at a meeting a few days ago to speed up work on the project, the GDR had completed its homework .

He said that the divisional commissioner will be the project manager and that he will establish the Project Management Unit as soon as possible. He said the GDR will provide assistance to the commissioner in this regard.

For the urban regeneration feasibility study, RDA initiated the process of hiring a consultant in accordance with government rules. Up to three companies were shortlisted for the study. The consultant will be hired and the selected firm will carry out the study within four months. Work is expected to start in early January, he said.

Posted in Dawn, le 4 October 2021

