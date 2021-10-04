Speech shipwreck emerged from the extension of the mandate of the president

Rather than dissolve in the controversy over the extension of the presidency, it would be better if all parties understood the story again.

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The speech about extending the terms of the president and vice president through a limited amendment to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia has resurfaced recently.

The speech, the discussion of which has been flowing since 2019, has once again become a buzz amid the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Those who had proposed to extend the term of the President / Vice President were volunteers supporting Jokowi, Jokowi Mania or Joman.

President Joman Immanuel Ebenezer had suggested that Jokowi’s term be extended from 2 to 3 years, until 2027.

Emmanuel is not without reason to advance the proposal. According to him, an extension of the mandate of the president / vice president is necessary because the prolonged pandemic of COVID-19 has prevented the government of President Joko Widodo from working optimally for the people.

President Jokowi must be given the opportunity to work optimally with an additional term.

Requiring the support of parliamentarians to extend the term of the president / vice president through amendments to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia is also not a difficult issue, given the number of parties. supporting the Jokowi government.

However, the proposal has now been corrected by Joman. The volunteer supporting Jokowi now declares that he understands the attitude of the President who does not want to serve for 3 terms.

As we know, various speeches have surfaced concerning the extension of the mandate of the president / vice-president.

First of all, the President’s mandate was changed to 3 mandates. With this option, after the end of his term in 2024, President Joko Widodo will not immediately revert to President, but Jokowi is allowed or permitted to stand for re-election in the next presidential general election.

This first speech also applies to the other former presidents, in particular those who have served 2 terms, namely Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). However, as pointed out by the Democratic Party, the party to which the SBY belongs, the SBY is no longer interested in becoming president for the third time.

The second speech is a speech that was offered by the volunteers of Jokowi Mania. The presidential term has been extended for 3 years, which means Jokowi can be president not only until 2024, but until 2027.

The third speech is that the president is elected directly by the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), which also allows President Jokowi and any previous president to be re-elected at the will of the MPR.

Three patterns

Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo has clearly and unequivocally rejected the presidential term extension speech. In fact, in front of reporters in late 2019, President Joko Widodo explicitly stated that there are three motives behind a person or group that continues to raise this speech.

The first reason was that the person wanted to slap the president; Second, the person wants to look for the face; Third, this person wants to deceive the president.

Parties and volunteers supporting Jokowi should fully understand the president’s statement, and no longer raise questions regarding the 1945 amendment to the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia which seeks to extend the term of the president, whatever that may be. the form.

In fact, recently, Presidential Special Communications Staff Fadjroel Rachman reiterated that President Joko Widodo rejected the speech of a three-term presidential term or a 3-year presidential term extension until 2027. .

Fadjroel made the statement in response to questions from the media team regarding the resurfaced presidential term extension speech.

According to Fadjroel, in his political position, President Joko Widodo clearly and clearly said no to all speeches concerning the extension of the presidential term.

To illustrate how firm and direct the president’s attitude is, Fadjroel even specifically said the word “no” three times each, both for the speech of the triennial presidency and the extension of the presidency until 2027.

“No, no, no” to the speech of the three mandates, and “no, no, no” to an extension of the presidential mandate of 3 years. This is Fadjroel’s attempt to describe the president’s steadfastness.

However, Fadjroel said the government or in this case the Palace could not and did not want to hamper or stop the debate on the presidential term extension speech.

Fadjroel indicated that the debate on the speech could not be prevented as it is the right of every citizen to express himself freely as guaranteed by article 28 of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia which states that c t is the right of every citizen to express his thoughts, whether written or unwritten.

Fadjroel only indicated that the president’s position was clear and that it was impossible to betray the reform. If the discourse still emerges, he said, let it be a debate in the public sphere to ensure that democracy works in Indonesia.

The Secretary General of the Justice and Unity Party (PKP) Saïd Salahudin said that political parties and volunteers supporting the government should be sensitive to the signals sent by the Palace, which were the will of the government.