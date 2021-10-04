Erdogan takes BIden





Tanjug / AP Recep Tayyip Erdoan is decisive despite US threats Turkey intends to continue purchasing the S-400 anti-aircraft missile defense systems from Russia, despite the US disagreement and the country’s repeated warnings to Ankara. This is what the Turkish president said in his interview with CBS News, as reported by Sputnik. – In the future, no one will be able to interfere with what kind of defense systems we acquire, from what country, at what level. No one can interfere with this. We are the only ones to make such decisions – Erdogan decisively stressed that he will continue to buy Russian defense systems even if he is constantly criticized and recalled that this is contrary to Turkey’s position and its membership of the Treaty Organization. ‘North Atlantic (NATO). Tanjug / AP The mighty S-400 is the terror and fear of all enemy planes Just before the publication of Erdoan’s statement, Alexander Mikheev, the managing director of “Rosoboronexport”, the Russian state-run arms exporter, said that by the end of this year they would sign a new contract with Turkey for the export of S-400 systems. As a reminder, the United States has threatened Turkey with sanctions on several occasions in the past, for having called into question the American-Turkish alliance of NATO and also because of Turkey’s military cooperation with the Russian Federation. Russia.

