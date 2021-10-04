Pandora Papers unmasks the elite at home and abroad – Journal





ISLAMABAD: A new set of leaked documents exposing the secret fortunes of prominent figures around the world reveal that key members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inner circle, including ministers, their families, political allies and major donors , have secretly owned an array of companies and trusts holding millions of dollars in hidden wealth.

Under the law, setting up an offshore company is not a misdemeanor or a crime if the company is not involved in any illegal activity. However, those who have not declared these companies in their declarations as assets may face legal action.

According to Pandora Papers published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), among those whose assets have been disclosed are Finance Minister Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin and his family, Water Resources Minister Moonis Elahi, the former Federal Minister Faisal Vawda and the son of Former Prime Minister’s Financial and Revenue Advisor Waqar Masood Khan. The family of Minister of Industry and Production Khusro Bakhtiyar, PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, PPPs Sharjeel Memon and PML-N’s son Ishaq Dars Ali Dar are also mentioned in the newspapers.

Some retired army officers, businessmen, including Shoaib Sheikh, CEO of Axacts and owners of news houses, have been named in the newspapers. The files also reveal the offshore transactions of one of PTI’s main donors, Arif Naqvi, who faces fraud charges in the United States.

Based on the largest tax haven file leak in history, the investigation uncovers secret deals and hidden assets from more than 330 politicians and senior officials, including 35 country leaders in more than 90 countries. The documents contain the names of 700 Pakistani people.

Shaukat Tarin and members of his family own four offshore companies. According to Tariq Fawad Malik, a financial consultant who handled paperwork on the companies, they were created as part of the Tarin family’s planned investment in a bank with a Saudi company.

Newspapers reveal that Omer Bakhtiyar, brother of Industry Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, transferred a million dollar apartment in London’s Chelsea district to his elderly mother via an offshore company in 2018. L The national anti-corruption agency investigated the allegations. that his family’s wealth has inexplicably swelled since Bhaktiyar first became minister in Pervez Musharraf’s government in 2004.

In a written statement to the ICIJ, Bakhtiyar said the investigation by anti-corruption agencies was based on baseless allegations, which had underestimated her family’s past wealth, and that she had until now not resulted in a formal complaint.

Leaked documents find key figures including former ministers Shaukat Tarin, Moonis Elahi, Faisal Vawda, Sharjeel Memon, Aleem Khan, family members of Khusro Bakhtiyar, Ishaq Dar and others with secret assets

The son of Waqar Masood Khan, chief advisor to the prime ministers on finance and income between 2019 and 2020, was a part owner of a company based in the British Virgin Islands. Masood resigned in August amid a political dispute. Khan told ICIJ he didn’t know what his son’s business was doing. He said his son led a modest life and was not financially dependent on him.

Khans’ backers are also prominent in the files. Arif Naqvi, the financier and main donor of the Khans 2013 campaign, owned several offshore companies. Records show that in 2017, Naqvi transferred ownership of three luxury apartments in the UK, his country estate and a property in the suburbs of London to an offshore trust managed by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank declined to respond to the ICIJ regarding the beneficiaries of the trust. The following year, he presided over the dramatic collapse of his Dubai-based private equity firm, Abraaj Group.

US prosecutors have accused Naqvi of organizing a $ 400 million fraud against Abraaj investors and this year persuaded a court to allow his extradition from the UK. Naqvi denied having committed any wrongdoing.

Tariq Shafi, a prominent businessman and another PTI donor, held $ 215 million through offshore companies, according to records.

The documents offer unusually detailed insight into how a high-profile politician attempted to hide the proceeds of an alleged misuse of public funds with the help of an elite offshore service provider.

The newspapers also detail the scandals linked to the family of the former Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

The document citing public records indicates that Elahis’ wife used a British shell company to transfer an $ 8.2 million London apartment overlooking the Thames to a woman named Mahrukh Jahangir, who then filed a document from UK land registration generally used by co-owners and trustees. The transfer was not for money or anything of monetary value, according to public records.

A woman of the same name as Mahrukh Jahangir appears as a 9.4% shareholder in RYK Mills owned by Chaudhries. Neither Elahi nor his wife disclosed ownership of the apartment or RYK’s assets in their 2017 official declaration of interests as part of his candidacy to become a member of the National Assembly.

In April, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) announced a criminal investigation into pricing in the powerful sugar industry, citing RYK Sugar Mills among the companies allegedly involved. The industry dominates Punjab’s precious farmland and is one of the biggest consumers of water in one of the most water-stressed countries in the world. It is also among the largest sugarcane producers in the world and uses enough water each year to fill the Australian harbor of Sydney more than 45 times.

The Pandora Papers reveal that in 2007, the wife of General Shafaat Ullah Shah, then a leading Pakistani generals and former aide to President Pervez Musharraf, purchased a $ 1.2 million apartment in London with a discreet offshore transaction.

Ownership was transferred to Gen Shahs’ wife by an offshore company owned by Akbar Asif, a wealthy businessman who has opened restaurants in London and Dubai, according to ICIJ research. Asif is the son of Indian director K Asif. The young Asif met Musharraf at the Dorchester Hotel in London to request a waiver of Pakistan’s 40-year ban on Indian films to allow the release of one of his father’s most acclaimed films. Musharraf granted the exception and later lifted the ban.

Leaked documents show Asif owned a multi-million dollar real estate portfolio through a network of offshore companies. One of these companies, called Talah Ltd. and registered in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), was used to transfer the London apartment to Gen Shah’s wife. Talah bought an apartment near the Canary Wharf financial district in 2006. The following year Asif transferred ownership of the business to Fariha Shah.

Asifs’ sister, Heena Kausar, is the widow of Iqbal Mirchi, a senior official at prominent organized crime group D-company. Mirchi was at the time under sanction as a drug dealer by the United States. Before his death in 2013, Mirchi was one of the most wanted men in India.

The Pandora Papers also reveal that Raja Nadir Pervez, a retired army officer and former government minister, owned International Finance & Equipment Ltd, a company registered in the BVI. In the leaked files, the company is involved in machinery and related activities in India, Thailand, Russia and China. Records show that in 2003, Pervez transferred his shares in the company to a trust that controls several offshore companies.

One of the beneficiaries of the trust is a British arms dealer. According to UK court documents, one of the trusts of other companies helped negotiate arms sales from Belgian manufacturer FN Herstal SA to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., an Indian state-owned defense company.

Another influential former military leader whose name appears in the leaked documents is Major General Nusrat Naeem, former ISI Counterintelligence Director General. He owned a BVI company, Afghan Oil & Gas Ltd, registered in 2009, shortly after his retirement. He said the company was started by a friend and that he had not used it for any financial transactions.

The Pandora Papers also shed light on notable offshore holdings of close relatives of three senior military officials. Umar and Ahad Khattak, sons of former Pakistani aviation chief Abbas Khattak, registered a BVI company in 2010 to invest what the documents call family business income in stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. investment and real estate.

The Khattaks did not respond to questions from reporters.

In an example of intergenerational wealth transfer, Shahnaz Sajjad Ahmad inherited a fortune from his father, a retired lieutenant general, through an offshore trust that owns two London apartments, bought in 1997 and 2011 in Knightsbridge, a few no Harrods. She, in turn, created a trust for her daughters in 2003 in Guernsey, the Channel’s tax haven. His father was a favorite of Marshal Mohammad Ayub Khan, the country’s first military dictator (1958-1969). After his father retired from the military, he founded one of Pakistan’s largest business conglomerates. Ayub Khan’s son then married the family and sits on the boards of several of the group’s companies. Shahnaz did not respond to requests for comment from the ICIJ.

Posted in Dawn, le 4 October 2021

