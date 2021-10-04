Nawaz’s full show inspires the North – Journal





KARACHI: Mohammad Nawaz just couldn’t have hoped for a suitable time to showcase his all-round prowess with the Twenty20 World Cup almost on the horizon.

The 27-year-old was the inspiration behind the Northerns’ resurgence in the T20 National Cup first leg at Pindi Cricket Stadium. And Sunday was no exception as Nawaz excelled with both bat and ball to ensure his side retain their remarkable record against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a 14-point triumph.

The Northerns’ fifth victory over the defending champions came after a tense battle at the start. Shaheen Shah Afridi gave Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a double-wicket opening of the penultimate meeting of the competition in Rawalpindi.

The big spearhead of the Pakistani left-wing army pulled out the recalled Ali Imran and the in-form Haider Ali in the space of three deliveries to leave Northern on the brink of two wickets for a single pass on the board.

But Northern then showed how resilient they can be when tokens are down with two critical partnerships to post an impressive 181-7 total. Nasir Nawaz, who had unfortunately witnessed the disappearance of his two partners in this first round after Shadab Khan chose to strike first and Umar Amin, again in good form, repaired the first damage by adding 52 in 42 bullets.

After Umar (27 of 26 balls, five limits) and Nasir (24 of 19) fell to Asif Afridi and Israrullah’s left arm rotation, Northern found themselves in conflict again at 55-4 in the ninth.

However, Shadab and Nawaz not only stopped the rot by scoring at a brisk pace, but also forced Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to rethink their game. The partnership flourished brilliantly, with both men playing high class shots.

The look on Mohammad Rizwan’s face told the story. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s team leader was a worried man as Shadab mis-timed a practice against Imran Khan who responded with a loud growl after holding a high return hold.

The skipper set off for a superlative 46 (27 balls, six fours and two sixes) after completing 89 in 55 deliveries with the well-placed Nawaz. There was more drama as the very next delivery caught Asif Ali in front of the stumps, but the underperforming Pakistani hitter was pardoned when TV reruns confirmed Imran had overstepped slightly.

Asif, who like some of his World Cup-linked teammates is under pressure, lifted two sixes in an 11-of-21 cameo before running out. Nawaz also suffered a similar fate after contributing 51 of 34 balls (three sixes and one four).

Rizwan and Israrullah then set out to give Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a good start in their pursuit, but the sacking of Rizwan (25 of 19, three fours and one six) and Israrullah (17) allowed the North to take control.

And although Iftikhar Ahmed held his ground with a full 58 (34 balls, five sixes and two fours) until he finished sixth, the chase ended at 167-8. After his batting exploits, player of the match Nawaz grabbed two key wickets from Sahibzada Farhan (13) and Musadiq Ahmed (2).

Haris Rauf has continued to improve lately after being asked to take the new ball again. On this occasion, the race leader captured three wickets for 31 races, while Shadab brought the scalp of Asif Afridi (21 of 19).

At the time of filing this report, Central Punjab were looking for their fourth victory as they were in action against South Punjab, who have lost all five of their matches in this edition.

Dashboard

NORTH:

Nasir Nawaz c Iftikhar b Israr 24

Ali Imran lbw b Shaheen 0

Haider Ali b Shaheen 0

Umar Amin c Iftikhar b Asif 27

Mohammad Nawaz exhausted 51

Shadab Khan c and b Imran Khan 46

Asif Ali short of 21

Haris Rauf not released 0

Sohail Tanvir not released 4

SUPPLEMENTS (LB-1, W-5, NB-2) 8

TOTAL (for seven weeks, 20 overs) 181

FALL OF WKTS: 1-1, 2-1, 3-53, 4-55, 5-144, 6-172, 7-177.

DIDN’T BEAT: Rohail Nazir, Salman Irshad.

BOWLING: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-30-2 (3v); Imran Khan 4-1-38-1 (1nb, 1w); Arshad Iqbal 2-0-36-0 (1nb); Israrullah 2-0-9-1; Asif Afridi 4-0-22-1; Iftikhar Ahmed 1-0-9-0; Mohammad Imran 3-0-36-0 (1v).

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA:

Mohammad Rizwan c Sohail b Salman 17

Israrullah c Nasir b Haris 25

Sahibzada Farhan c Shadab b M. Nawaz 13

Iftikhar Ahmed c Asif b Haris 58

Asif Afridi C Asif B Shadab 21

Musadiq Ahmed c Haider b M. Nawaz 2

Adil Amin c Sohail b Haris 2

Shaheen Shah Afridi Not Released 13

Mohammad Imran c Rohail b Ali Imran 5

SUPPLEMENTS (B-4, W-6, NB-1) 11

TOTAL (for eight weeks, 20 overs) 167

FALL OF WEEKS: 1-39, 2-45, 3-64, 4-109, 5-112, 6-148, 7-148, 8-167.

DIDN’T BEAT: Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan.

BOWLING: Sohail Tanvir 4-0-27-0 (1nb); Haris Rauf 4-0-31-3 (1v); Salman Irshad 4-0-38-1 (2nd); Mohammad Nawaz 3-0-26-2 (1v); Shadab Khan 4-0-33-1 (1v); Ali Imran 10-8-1 (1s).

RESULT: Northern won by 14 runs.

REFEREES: Qaiser Waheed and Nasir Hussain.

TV REFEREE: Saqib Khan.

MATCH REFEREE: Mohammad Anees.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Mohammad Nawaz (North).

