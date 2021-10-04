PON XX Papua becomes a stage of conviviality, unity and fraternity





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – National Sports Week (PON) as the largest quadrennial national sporting event that first took place in 1969, has now reached its 20th implementation. PON XX 2021 will be held in Papua by hosting 37 sports competitions, 56 sports disciplines and 679 match numbers, officially opened by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo at Lukas Enembe Stadium, Sentani, Jayapura, Papua, Saturday 2/10 ). As a competitive event that will face 6,442 athletes from across Indonesia, from October 2-15, 2021, President Joko Widodo said he was proud that PON was held for the first time in Papua. “My feelings and those of your brothers and sisters are the same. We are proud to be in Papua. And we are proud to be in the best stadium in Asia-Pacific. We are proud to open the 20th PON, the first PON to be held in Papua, ”he explained. The president, who was accompanied by several ministers, then invited all elements of society to experience PON with joy and become a place to bond with each other. “This PON is a scene for unity, a scene for unity, a scene for brotherhood,” he said. The XX PON activity, held in Papua, was divided into four groups namely Jayapura City, Jayapura Regency, Mimika Regency and Merauke Regency. Especially for wushu, the last day of the final match took place at GOR Disspora Merauke on Sunday (3/10). President Joko Widodo also had the opportunity to attend the final match of wushu sport. The final of wushu sport featured 2 matches for the gold medal of the taolu number category and 11 gold matches of the sanda number. The Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto as Chairman of the Committee for the Prevention of Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery (KPC-PEN) who visited Papua in early September to encourage vaccination and ensure preparing for the implementation of sanitary protocols in the implementation of PON XX Papua President Joko Widodo attended the final of wushu. Coordinating Minister Airlangga, who is also the general chairman of the Indonesian Wushu Executive Council (PBWI), seemed satisfied and proud of the implementation of the wushu sports competition which had implemented the health protocols well and brought together the friendliness and brotherhood among athletes. On this occasion, the coordinating minister Airlangga attended the whole series of finals, he also presented medals to the athletes who passed the final round.

