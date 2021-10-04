Unram’s birthday, Jokowi gives a special message

MATARAM-Universitas Mataram (Unram) celebrated its 59th anniversary live and online at the Yusuf Abu Bakar Unram auditorium on Saturday (2/10). The President of the Republic of Indonesia H Joko Widodo, the Minister of State Secretary of State of the Republic of Indonesia Practico and the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology of the Republic from Indonesia Nadiem Anwar Makarin Online attended Unram’s 59th anniversary.

Unram must be ready to be a gateway to progress. “Progress for NTB and the surrounding areas,” Indonesian President H Joko Widodo said in his remarks.

He said Unram, at the age of 59, had a big role in the advancement of the nation. By producing superior and intact human resources, to give birth to ideas and innovations as solutions to the problems of the nation.

Amid a series of disruptions from Industrial Revolution 4.0 and the pandemic, campuses need to be more adaptive, responsive and agile. Always ahead with innovative breakthroughs.

By developing the great potential of NTB, he explained.

It is also necessary to develop ideas to deliver NTB to transform. Make the NTB community more advanced and prosperous.

On this good occasion, I also invite the entire academic community of Unram to make the campus a comfortable place to learn, he said.

Certainly the cradle of students who have a high socio-entrepreneurial spirit and a place to form strong and intact characters who love their homeland. Make the campus a fertile place for the advancement of research and innovation.

Develop global talents and the cradle of future generations who have a noble character and are ready to protect Indonesia’s progress, he said.

The Minister of State Secretary of the Republic of Indonesia Practico congratulated him. He understands that academics, like other biological creatures, are always undergoing degeneration and must work hard to regenerate. Always migrate from the old method to the new one. I had to migrate from analog to digital. Therefore, efforts must be made to regenerate and rejuvenate. Whether it is the curriculum, research, research strategies, the way of educating students and the various ways of running universities.

So congratulations for innovating, happy to rejuvenate, congratulations on winning the competition in the age of disruption, he explained.

The Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia, Nadiem Anwar Makarim, said the pandemic encourages adaptation. For example, start together to carry out limited face-to-face teaching with the application of health protocols.

But to keep moving forward, adapting is not enough, he said.

Another message is to continue to produce innovations that will make it possible to face future challenges. It is believed that this can be achieved by cooperating with government agencies. As well as business partners from the industrial world to implement a breakthrough for independent learning in an independent campus. The collaboration that has been attempted should be the first step in a number of innovations.

The independent on-campus breakthrough that was showcased allowed students and teachers to explore knowledge and seek new experiences off campus, he explained.

The opportunities that will be presented will support the improvement of the quality of the education system. So that it is more relevant and able to compete on the world stage.

Hopefully, at this age, Unram will be more enthusiastic about collaborating, innovating and contributing to Indonesia. Let’s unite the steps to realize the Merdeka Independent Learning Campus, he added.

Unram Chancellor Professor H Lalu Husni said the pandemic is encouraging adaptation.

So that we can resume our activities as usual, he said.

For this reason, Unram was present and contributed to the management of Covid-19 with various innovations. Among other things, the creation of a rapid antigen test in collaboration with the Mataram Hepatic Laboratory with Unram, which was called Enram.

Entam obtained a production permit from the Indonesian Ministry of Health and was mass produced at NTB. “Our hope is that Entram can be used nationally,” he added.

Unram is also developing a vaccine against Covid-19. In addition, 2020 Unram, in collaboration with Hepatika Lab, UGM and Unair, created the RI-GHA (Rapid Antibody Test Tool) which has been tested for laboratory scale validation with precision sensitivity of 96.8%. Likewise, the Unram hospital, which has been designated as one of the referents for the management of Covid-19.

It is also one of the centers of the NTB vaccination program. The campus also helps provide a centralized isolation room for patients, he said.

NTB Provincial Secretary H Lalu Gita Ariadi said the anniversary is a moment of reflection. Unram is also encouraged to continue to innovate in research, community service and to get involved in strategic stages of regional development.

NTB provincial government appreciates and is grateful, Unram as a higher education institution is a noble institution to improve the quality of human resources in NTB, he said. (only / r9 / *)

