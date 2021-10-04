The mystery of Zaman Park No2





ISLAMABAD: A mystery surrounds the real owner of Park No 2 Zaman after the Pandora Papers discovered that this Lahore address was used by two offshore companies. Incidentally, the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khans in Lahore has the same address.

Lockgate Investments Ltd and Hawkfield Ltd share this address and the name mentioned as owner is that of Farid-ud-Din Khan, son of Saeed-ud-Din Khan. Both companies are registered in Seychelles and are operated by the same service provider which represents them through two directors in Seychelles: Mr. Andrs Maximino Snchez and Ms. Moira Itzel Guevara Mc Alman. For Hawkfield Ltd, a power of attorney in the name of Farid-ud-Din was also found in the file and was required to obtain a judgment on behalf of the company from the Queens Bench Division of the High Court of Justice of England and the Country of Wales in case number HQ09X03008.

Information on offshore companies and their beneficial owners varies from case to case in files shared by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and reviewed by The News. In some cases, the contact details of companies, their activities, the assets they hold, their securities and their bank accounts are mentioned. For these two companies, however, only basic information is available.

The ICIJ wrote to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his comments on the discovery. In response, his SAPM Shehbaz Gill said the Prime Minister had no connection with the companies or individuals mentioned. There are two main entrances to Zaman Park, he explained. One comes from Canal Road and the other from Sundas Road. There are duplicate numbers for the residences and the prime minister’s house is number 2 on the Canal Road side while the appointee’s residence is also number 2 but on Sundas Road, he said. The houses are completely separate from each other and not even adjacent to each other. He further clarified that Farid is not directly linked to the Prime Minister. According to another source, he is a distant relative of the PM on his maternal side.

The News contacted Farid-ud-Din who reiterated what Gill had said about the addresses. Farid added that Lockgate Investments was his company that he started when he was resident in the UK. The other company, Hawkfield, was owned by his friend who had appointed him a lawyer at one point. So the correspondence that took place was in that context, he said. Oumar Cheema

