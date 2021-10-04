If Boris wants to be interventionist, he must do it with determination and strategy

It is often said that the problem with Labor is that they have too many ideas, and the problem with the Conservatives is that they have too few. This, the theory says, helps explain why the left is still at war with itself and why conservatives still seem able to adjust to change and win elections.

Yet, as always with these things, this is an oversimplification. The job can have policies on everything from who has a cervix to compulsory violin lessons, but it lacks a big vision: it cannot articulate a clear and popular change of direction for the country. The Conservatives, on the other hand, have a great idea. They just haven’t figured out how to turn it into reality yet.

This idea, as Boris Johnson puts it, is that the government needs to bring the country up to standard. The talent is spread evenly across the country, the Prime Minister likes to say, but the opportunities are not. He wants to unleash talent in every corner of the UK, he says, because it’s the right thing to do in itself and because it’s the way to unleash the economic potential of the whole country.

This mission, and the associated task of reforming and restructuring our economy after Brexit, requires something the Tories have not done for many years. For the job to be done properly, ministers must embrace the state and the strategic role government must play in the economy.

Critics complain that this is precisely what the government is doing and argue that it is deeply anti-conservative. But so far most of the interventions have been reactive in response to the oil supply and non-strategic Covid crises.

And the critics, as always, distort the true meaning of conservatism. Yes, the Thatcher revolution in the 1980s was about reducing the size of the state. But there is nothing in conservative thought or philosophy that dictates how governments should regulate the workplace, set the overall tax levy, or determine regional policies. And the challenges of today and tomorrow are very different from those of 40 years ago.

Among the supply-side economic reforms the country needs are some of the kind of liberalization favored by the followers of the Iron Lady. While the baby should not be thrown out with the bathwater, at least part of the solution to the housing crisis is to reform the planning system and make it easier to build attractive and attractive houses. Another part is reforming the construction market itself, targeting land companies that exploit a lack of competition.

But many of the supply-side changes Britain needs are no longer about deregulation and lowering taxes. They relate to the construction of infrastructure, the training and retraining of the workforce, and expenditure.

The government is already spending $ 27 billion more on infrastructure this year than last year, and over the next few years this spending will total $ 600 billion. Meanwhile, Chancellor Rishi Sunak rewrote the Green Book of Treasury rules for public spending decisions to remove his bias in favor of the south-east of England.

But on industrial strategy, the government seems lukewarm at best: in one of its first acts, the Minister of Business, Kwasi Kwarteng, abolished the strategy he had inherited from his predecessor.

Under successive ministers, the government has shown a willingness to intervene in the market, even by outright buying a satellite telecommunications company, but there is confusion over its strategic intent. It was once ready to support Flybe, the regional airline, but is domestic aviation part of its regional policy? What is its strategy for green technologies, or the future of the automotive industry? We can’t be sure yet.

We also cannot be sure that we know the government’s attitude towards decentralizing power to mayors and councils, its attitude to intervene in shattered consumer markets, its intentions to supply energy to local people. long term, nor how it will improve the financing and quality of technical education. and adult retraining.

If we are to take it to the next level and if we are to improve Britain’s long-standing productivity problem by moving from an economy with low skill levels, low wages and high immigration to a highly skilled economy, well paid and low immigration, we will need a very different approach to politics. To date, the Prime Minister and several Cabinet ministers, including Kwarteng, have shown remarkable firmness in dealing with requests for exemptions from visa rules for certain industries.

But to achieve what he wants, the prime minister will have to be ready to run the economy, paying close attention not only to supply policies, but ensuring that aggregate demand remains high, that the Labor market remains tight and higher wages force productivity. improving investments. And it will need a serious debate not only on the level of taxation where demographics will determine higher spending for years to come, but also on fiscal balance, ensuring that working families do not pay. not the weight.

On all these issues, the government seems uncertain of itself. We have a Prime Minister who is passionate about big projects, who thinks and spends big. But we have ministers and MPs who seem half in and half out: accepting what Johnson demands of them, while showing a reluctance to really go all the way.

And so we have a party willing to promise to invest in what the country needs, but unwilling to consider tax hikes, and ministers who find themselves intervening in the economy, but reluctant to strategize. thoughtful and explaining exactly how they are going to do so.

With a reshuffle under his belt, a new team of ministers in place and restless reformer Michael Gove in charge of upscaling, Boris Johnson can start to rectify the situation at the Conservatives’ conference in Manchester this week. If the Conservatives want to lead an interventionist government, they must intervene with enthusiasm.

If they don’t, they will appear to be reacting, with policies they don’t cherish, to events they can’t control. This is the task that awaits the Prime Minister: to clarify the plan, communicate your strategy and intervene not reluctantly but because you know it is the right thing to do.