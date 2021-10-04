Politics
This is Jokowi’s plan to work on the 6th largest treasure in the world
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesia is found to have a source of mining “treasure” that is ranked sixth in the world. The source of the “treasure” of this mine is bauxite.
Commodities that can be made into aluminum products will certainly earn much more revenue for the state if downstream industries are built.
This is because bauxite can be made into alumina, then aluminum, then into other finished products as components or raw materials for building and construction, machine tools, transportation, electricity, packaging, durable goods and others.
By having the sixth largest bauxite reserves in the world, Indonesia should be able to take advantage of this opportunity to the fullest, selling not only raw materials but also value-added finished products multiple times.
Based on data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) 2020 Bauxite Booklet, processing USGS data in January 2020, Indonesia’s bauxite reserves reached 1.2 billion tons or 4% of the world’s bauxite ore reserves of 30.39 billion tons.
The owner of the world’s largest reserves of bauxite ore, namely Guinea, reached 24%, then Australia controlled 20%, Vietnam 12%, Brazil 9%, then Jamaica 7% in fifth place.
Based on this data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Indonesia’s measured bauxite ore resources reach 1.7 billion tons and metallic bauxite 640 million tons, while the proven reserves of Bauxite ore are 821 million tons and metallic bauxite 299 million tons.
“Indonesia has the 6th largest bauxite reserve in the world, which means Indonesia plays an important role in the global supply of bauxite raw materials,” writes the 2020 Bauxite Booklet.
Minerba Program Development Director at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Sunindyo Suryo said there are currently only two bauxite-to-alumina processing plants (foundries) in operation. The bauxite ore input capacity is 4,564,000 tonnes per year.
So what about the future? Besides, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also tasked his cabinet to build a downstream mining industry, not only nickel but also bauxite.
Sunindyo said 12 bauxite smelters are currently under construction in alumina. When completed and put into operation, ore input capacity could increase to 35 million tonnes per year.
“Meanwhile, there are 12 alumina refining plants which are still under construction with bauxite ore input capacity reaching over 35 million tonnes per year,” he told CNBC Indonesia, cited Friday (01/10/2021).
He said that with the construction of 12 new alumina refining plants, it is hoped that all the bauxite ore produced will be absorbed. Thus, the national production of alumina can be increased to a total of 13.9 million tons per year.
“With details, 1.3 million tonnes are chemical grade alumina (CGA) products and 12.6 million tonnes are foundry grade alumina (SGA) products,” he continued. .
If that happens, he said, it is estimated that Indonesia’s bauxite ore reserves could be sufficient for 78 years. However, in the future, his party will continue to encourage exploration, so bauxite reserves will continue to increase and reserves will last longer.
This increase in reserves will be achieved through exploration and verification of data and resources and reserves.
“An increase in exploration activities for bauxite ore is necessary as the age of the reserves is around 78 years at a dry ore consumption rate of 36.9 million tonnes per year,” he said. for follow-up.
Previously, President Joko Widodo said that the downstream nickel industry is considered a success, so in the future, the downstream will also be done on other products, such as bauxite, gold, copper and palm oil.
“Therefore, not only nickel, in the future we will also start with bauxite, starting with gold, copper, palm oil downstream, as many commodity derivatives as possible can be at less semi-finished products luckily they can be finished products, he explained, Thursday (8/26/2021).
He said that the endorsement of this industry is one of the three major strategies for the country’s economy going forward. Two other major strategies are the digitization of MSMEs and the green economy.
“In the future, our grand economic strategy, the country’s grand economic strategy, there are three things I want to convey, firstly, industrial endorsement, secondly the digitization of MSMEs, and thirdly we must start to enter the ‘green economy’, he concluded.
