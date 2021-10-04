Is the age of ambition in China over?

Of the many great books that have been written on contemporary China, there are few that I can recommend more highly than Evan osnos Age of Ambition: Chasing Fortune, Truth and Faith in New China. Having spent much of my own career in Beijing, Osnos’ writing captures the emotional essence of what made the place so intoxicating: an environment of strive, for wealth, for advancement, for meaning, or for connection with the wider world.

At the center of the book is the looming conflict between the blossoming of individual aspirations and the heavy hand of the Party-State. Seven years after its publication, this conflict seems to be escalating. As Chinese President Xi Jinping continues to dramatically shape China according to his vision, it looks like the country’s age of ambition is behind him.

While emphasizing Marxist thought (and his own ideology) in a way not seen since Mao Zedong’s time, Xi is using the levers of the Party-State to aggressively tackle the country’s looming demographic crisis. Whether it is an intended outcome or an unintended by-product of its new priorities, China is diverging diplomatically, socially and economically from much of the world.

Since coming to power in 2013, Xi has used the slogan of China Dream () to present an idealized life of aspiration and mobility in which hopes for a better life could truly come true. For those who have experienced China’s economic miracle over the past 40 years, this dream was one in which a malnourished farmer might see his child find a job at a Fortune 500 company, or become rich by opening a manufacturing business. or export. . There was perhaps no better representative of this dream than Jack Ma, whose well-documented rise from an English teacher to China’s richest man has inspired a cult.

Yet what is increasingly clear is that the Mas version of the China Dream is not the one Xi has in mind. For many Chinese, this means rethinking their expectations and aspirations for their own future and that of their children.

President Xi Jinping seen on screen during celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on July 1, 2021 (Photo by Wang Zhao / AFP via Getty Images)

In July, new laws went into effect banning the massive for-profit tutoring industry, forcing parents to hire tutors illegally or involve students in nonprofit programs. The broader objective of regulation appears to be twofold: to ease the financial pressure on families in order to encourage them to have more children; and redirect the ambitious energy of Chinese families towards careers in professional fields for their children.

Under the July legislation, the use of foreign teachers for virtual English lessons (the heart of the business model of electronic technology companies such as VIP Child) has been banned. The government has also removed English from some official state programs, even in the cosmopolitan metropolis of Shanghai. It happened as Thought of Xi Jinping is not only introduced in schools, but seems to shape a fundamental ethic, to supply a complete moral, intellectual, physical and aesthetic basis according to the Chinese Ministry of Education.

For those who have only experienced social mobility and have come to expect the same for their children, the idea of ​​sacrificing this advantage in exchange for a vague concept of common prosperity can be difficult to accept.

Rooted in Marxism-Leninism, with outright rejection and paranoia towards Western ideas, it is clear that the Xis version of the Chinese dream is quite different from what many Chinese have aspired to in recent decades. While the previous model was defined by the opportunities offered by wealth and social mobility, Xi’s new model is defined by the ideal of common prosperity.

The ideological reorientation forces the people to subordinate their own ambitions to those of the state, demographic initiatives push them to form families that adhere to the state’s goals, and China’s decoupling from the world means that the media, the culture and education that many Chinese have grown up loving is now considered spiritual pollution.

For those who have only experienced social mobility and have come to expect the same for their children, the idea of ​​sacrificing this advantage in exchange for a vague concept of common prosperity can be difficult to accept. As a mother in Shanghai explained to me about the prospect of her daughter dropping out of higher education in favor of professional work: despite the larger state purpose, would I agree? if my daughter couldn’t go to college? I think the answer is no [] It might be a little selfish, but it’s true. I am very supportive of equality in education, but only if my child is one of the lucky ones.

While some observers fear that further changes in China mark a return to the revolutionary and totalitarian horrors of the Mao era, others see the course of China as similar to that of Japan in the 1990s, rebalancing an over-indebted economy for focus on consumption rather than investment, avoiding crisis by generating decades of prolonged stagnation, but with an overall high quality of life.

In either case, economic dynamism and the emphasis on the ability of individuals to pursue their own dreams will likely continue to decline, replaced by a focus on shared and moderate prosperity. Whether for good or for bad, it can spell the end of China’s age of ambition.