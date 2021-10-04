Pakistani ministers, businessmen feature in Pandora Papers; Prime Minister Imran Khan vows to investigate all citizens mentioned in the leaks





ISLAMABAD: Several Pakistani ministers, retired civilian and military officials, businessmen as well as owners of mainstream media have been named in Pandora Papers following investigation revealing financial secrets held by prominent figures foreground, which prompted Prime Minister Imran Khan to promise to investigate all citizens mentioned in the leaks. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on Sunday unveiled “Pandora Papers”, according to which Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Water Resources Minister Moonis Elahi, Senator Faisal Vawda, the family of the Minister of Industries and of production Khusro Bakhtiar, among others, had ties to offshore companies. In addition to key members of Khan’s cabinet, retired civilian and military officials, businessmen as well as owners of the country’s mainstream media have owned companies and trusts holding millions of dollars in offshore jurisdictions, according to The News. The newspaper reported that the investigation named Pandora Papers showed that retired military officials who owned offshore companies or properties include the son of Lieutenant-General (ret’d) Muhammad Afzal Muzaffar, Major-General (ret’d) Nusrat Naeem, the son of Lieutenant-General (ret) Khalid Maqbool- in-laws, wife of Lieutenant-General (ret) Tanvir Tahir, sister of Lieutenant-General (ret) Ali Kuli Khan, son of the Air Chief Marshal Abbas Khattak and retired army officer and politician Raja Nadir Pervez. Media owners who owned offshore companies include Group publisher Jang Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Media group CEO Dawn Hamid Haroon, Express Media Group publisher Sultan Ahmed Lakhani, Gourmet group which owns also a GNN television station and the publisher of Pakistan Today. late Arif Nizami. The son of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Ali Dar, the former minister of information of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon and the former chairman of the Federal Bureau of Revenue and the son of finance secretary Salman Siddiq, Yawar Salman , owned companies in tax havens. The Pandora Papers also revealed that Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise owner Peshawar Zalmi and famed industrialist Javed Afridi own three offshore companies in BVI jurisdiction. Afridi is the beneficial owner of Old Trafford Properties Ltd, Sutton Gas Works Properties Ltd and Gas Works Property Ltd. In a statement released Sunday evening, Prime Minister Khan praised the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of the elites, accumulated through tax evasion. and corruption and laundered to financial havens ”. “My government will investigate all of our citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers and if wrongdoing is established we will take appropriate action. I call on the international community to treat this grave injustice as similar to the climate change crisis,” a- he declared. that just as the East India Company plundered India’s riches, so do the ruling elites of the developing world. “Unfortunately, rich states are neither interested in preventing this large-scale looting nor in repatriating this looted money,” Khan said. He said the United Nations Secretary-General’s Panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI) had calculated a staggering $ 7 trillion in stolen assets, parked in largely tax havens. offshore. belief that countries are not poor but that corruption causes poverty because money is diverted from being invested in our people. , resulting in thousands of poverty-related deaths, he said, adding that if left unchecked, inequalities between rich states and poor states will increase as poverty increases in the latter. “This in turn will lead to a flood of economic migration from poor states to richer states, causing further economic and social instability across the world,” Khan added. More than 600 journalists from around the world, from 150 media organizations spanning 117 countries, participated in the two-year search for the Pandora Papers, which contain 11.9 million files containing 2.94 terabytes of confidential information. Pakistani investigative journalist Umar Cheema, who was part of the investigation along with fellow journalist Fakhar Durrani, shared details with Geo News. The two reporters are associated with The News newspaper belonging to the Jang group which also owns Geo News. Detailing the difficulties encountered in contacting those named in the investigation, Cheema said written questions were sent first. Some were contacted by phone, who hung up when told what it was about, some declined to give their email address, others were also contacted via WhatsApp. It should be noted that the establishment and declaration of an offshore company, which is not involved in any illegal practice, is permitted by law. Speaking from Prime Minister Khan’s residence in Lahore, 2 Zaman Park, he said the ICIJ, the newsroom and the Washington DC-based nonprofit journalist network, which organized the investigation, sent questions to the Prime Minister’s spokesperson. It took almost two years for the ICIJ to organize the investigation which involved more than 600 journalists in 117 countries, making it the largest journalistic partnership ever. By way of comparison, for the Panama Papers, nearly 400 journalists from 80 countries took part in the survey. The Pandora Papers leak will reveal the financial secrets of more executives and public officials than the Panama Papers and provide more than twice as much information about the ownership of offshore companies, reports suggest. The Panama Papers were based on data from a Panama-based law firm called Mossack Fonseca which revealed the offshore holdings of 140 politicians, offshore sports stars and the public. These documents were obtained by the German newspaper Sddeutsche Zeitung, which contained documents dating back 40 years. The Pandora Papers investigation is larger, and the revelations about politicians and public officials are also far more important than previously attracted public attention. From Pakistan, more than 400 people have surfaced in the Panama Papers, including family members of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. In July 2017, a bench of five members of the Supreme Court ruled unanimously against Sharif, disqualifying him from office in the Panamagate scandal.

