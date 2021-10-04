Iain Duncan Smith begs Boris Johnson ‘please’ not to increase universal credit





Government Should Treat Covid Borrowings As ‘War Debt’ And ‘Take A Break’ To End Rise As Harsh Winter Looms For Poor Families Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Changes confirmed for PIP, ESA and Universal Credit application

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith pleaded with Boris Johnson not to cut the 20% increase in universal credit, fearing child poverty could soar. Former Work and Pensions Secretary Mr. Duncan Smith, known as the ‘godfather of universal credit’, urged ‘please’ ministers not to cut benefits to pay off Covid debt hastily. Benefits demanded by some 5.5 million families will be reduced by 1,000 a year from this month, despite calls from MPs, Tories and charities. It comes as ministers prepare to increase national insurance from April and energy bills are set to rise this winter, with many warnings of a perfect storm for poor families.















Picture: Getty)





Speaking at an event on the sidelines of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Mr Duncan Smith said: ‘I think we shouldn’t end [the Universal Credit uplift]. “Right now we are facing a very turbulent period. We have no idea how the cost of living is going, now inflation is going to stay around 4% or even be higher.” In the first year of the pandemic, from April 2020 to 2021, the government borrowed $ 299 billion. The government is expected to borrow less in the current year, from April 2021 to 2022, although the figure may still exceed $ 200 billion. But Mr Duncan Smith said it was a “mistake” to try to reduce Covid’s debt “immediately”. He said: “I think we should look at the Covid debt as a war debt.





“We should look at it on the premise that we need to get the economy moving first and foremost and we need to get those in the lower income groups up and up in their income groups – that’s part of it. of what I consider conservatism to be. “ Campaigner Marcus Rashford is among those calling on the government to rethink the elimination of 1,000 poor households. Mr. Duncan Smith added that the government should be on “intervening when necessary”. He added: “If the government really wants [cut UC] this I have a very simple answer: take a break, at least until you get to budget. “And then let’s think about where we are at this point. “But this winter right now with so many uncertainties I’m just saying for the sake of those who are receiving this money from Universal Credit, it might sound strange from a conservative, but I have to say, let it with them. “Help them cross it, move it to the cone if necessary, but invest in success. “The Universal Credit was an incredible success during the lockdown. “My answer is very simple, move away from failure, invest in success. Let’s just keep this money and help these people get back to work and steady income, please do it.”

