Viral ad featuring PM Modi’s photo angered Twitterati





Recently, an advertisement went viral that mentioned Union Minister Piyush Goyal but featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo. The image has spread over the Internet leaving many amused. The aforementioned advertisement informed about the inauguration of the India pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal , October 1, 2021 at 6 p.m. However, in the ad the only photo was of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many wondered why there was no photo of Goyal when the ad mentioned it. Now, another such government ad is making the rounds on Twitter. On Monday, an image went viral that mentions the name of Vice President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu but features the image of Prime Minister Modi. The undated and unverified image shows an advertisement from the Assam government’s Department of Health and Family Welfare. He announced the inauguration of the PET-MRI wing at the National Cancer Institute of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by VP Naidu. However, the image under the name is from PM Modi. It goes without saying that Twitterati had some amused and hilarious reactions to the ad. Twitter It goes without saying that Twitterati had some amused and hilarious reactions to the ad. Here is how people react. Looked. Let us know!

Posted on: Monday October 04, 2021 4:45 PM IST

