Imran Khan faces criticism after his government renews talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan faces criticism after saying his government has entered into talks with some groups in the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group in a bid to disarm the group, reported local media said. On Friday, Imran Khan said the government would “forgive” TTP members and that they would become normal citizens “if they lay down their arms. describing the decision as “sprinkling salt on the wounds of the families of deceased soldiers”. Why has the Pakistani parliament not been put in confidence on this “sensitive issue”, the party asked. Usama Khilji, director of advocacy and research group said that some Pakistani militant groups have proposed a ceasefire, but their crimes should never be forgiven by the state. “Obviously, the lives of Pakistani citizens are not worth much to the prime minister who has continued to advocate for negotiations with terrorist groups,” Khilji said, quoted by Dawn. “Terrorism has wreaked havoc in Pakistan for nearly a decade, killing more than 80,000 Pakistani civilians, police officers, soldiers and children. What gives the prime minister the right to forgive butchers so easily?” PPP vice-chair Sherry Rehman asked Khan if Imran Khan “asked parliament what we thought”. The PPP also called on the government to clarify in parliament the “terms” under which the talks were held with the TTP. PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari said Khan’s announcement about talks with the TTP was a “very sensitive statement” and also called for a session of parliament to be called immediately to discuss it, Dawn reported. . He pointed out that the parliament had been “bypassed” and asked: “Why were the parliament and the political parties not informed about the negotiations with the TTP? Islamabad to avoid oversimplifying the Afghan issue. Recently, TTP leader Mufti Wali Noor Mehsud, in an exclusive interview with Japanese media outlet Mainichi Shimbun, welcomed the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan and said that “we hope for a strong relationship between the two of us.” . Experts believe that recent developments in Afghanistan have encouraged TTP members and they want to achieve Pashtun rule in Pakistan.

