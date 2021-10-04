Steve Bannon didn’t get along with some people in the administration





Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, joins Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro as they discuss Trump’s relationship with the President’s former senior adviser, Steve Bannon.

Video transcript

ADAM SHAPIRO: Mr. Trump, there’s one last question I want to ask you as we wrap up, and that’s because I covered your administration for the first year and a half. I was in Washington, and I remember Steve Bannon losing your trust when he spoke to Michael Wolff about this book, and he left administration. But he regained your confidence. And I’m curious to know what he did to get into your good graces and gain your trust.

DONALD TRUMP: Well, Steve didn’t get along with some of the people in administration. So I understand that. It happens. And it happens with all administrations, frankly. And for a while, he just didn’t. And I understand that. But if you look at Steve over the past three years, he sees what a great job we’ve done as an administration when you look at all of the things I’ve listed and many more.

I mean, something like Right to Try, where you can get medical treatment for something if you’re in bad shape. If you are terminally ill or in poor shape …

ADAM SHAPIRO: But Mr. Bannon wasn’t – was he advising you towards the end of your administration?

DONALD TRUMP: Excuse me?

ADAM SHAPIRO: Mr. Bannon was advising you towards the end of the administration?

DONALD TRUMP: No, not at all. No, I hardly spoke to Steve. No, he wasn’t. But I know he has a very successful show. And he said–

ADAM SHAPIRO: He says yes.

DONALD TRUMP: – would be [INAUDIBLE]

ADAM SHAPIRO: Is he lying when he says he’s talked to you in the last few months of your administration?

DONALD TRUMP: Very little. We would speak very little. Now Steve and I have said very little. But I will tell you that he supported me a lot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/trump-steve-bannon-didnt-along-110000470.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos