Dallas ethics reform, audit requested by Trump, Biden on the brink: busy fall for politics





National, state and local officials are busy these days, and for a variety of reasons.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and members of City Council are set to endorse the most significant ethics reform program in the city’s history.

Meanwhile, election officials in the counties of Dallas, Harris, Tarrant and Collin are the target of a 2020 election audit requested by former President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden, who has seen his poll count drop amid the fight against coronaviruses, a wave of migrants along the southern border and a problematic withdrawal from Afghanistan, is trying to persuade Democrats to the House to compromise on its infrastructure and budget proposals.

Here is an overview of the state of affairs.

Over the past three decades, Dallas City Council has been marred by scandals of public corruption and weak ethical policies.

But it could become much more difficult for crooks to operate in the city’s government and its political arena.

An 18-page report released last week contained 25 recommendations for ethics reform, including the appointment of an inspector general to investigate, investigate and adjudicate on suspected cases of fraud, waste, abuse , campaign finance violations and other ethical misconduct.

That alone would be a big improvement as currently ethics complaints are not independently investigated and are developed through mostly ineffective channels.

Johnson has appointed Dallas attorney Tim Powers as the city’s ethics czar. Powers chaired the committee that produced the report.

We have seen too many clear examples of corruption that have undermined our efforts to build a safer, stronger city, Johnson said last week. We have heard far too many questions about the way business is done here in the city without being able to provide the public with clear answers.

Mayor Eric Johnson greets members of his Anti-Hate Advisory Board on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Dallas City Hall. (Juan Figueroa / The Dallas Morning News) (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

Johnson is right. Bribes, corruption, and payment systems for gambling have all helped make Dallas an undesirable place for many people to do business.

Who wants to put up with this?

It’s no wonder Johnson has made ethics reform a campaign issue and one of his top priorities as mayor. He was sworn in months after former Dallas council member Carolyn Davis admitted in federal court to accepting more than $ 40,000 in bribes from a real estate developer and former mayor of City, Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway, was sentenced to about four and a half years in prison after his guilty plea related to accepting about $ 450,000 in bribes.

Davis and her daughter died the same year after being struck by a drunk driver. Caraway saw his prison term reduced by five months in July.

Ruel Hamilton, the promoter involved in the two cases, was convicted, also in July, of bribing former council members and is expected to be sentenced in November. He faces up to 25 years in federal prison.

For our government to function effectively, we must strive to restore the confidence that some of those who came before us have eroded through neglect and selfishness, Johnson said.

The best way to root out corruption is to elect and appoint ethical people to office.

But since politics tends to attract chiselers, vigorous ethical policies promoted by an independent executor are a necessary addition to the city.

Officials from the counties of Dallas, Harris, Tarrant and Collin began their roles in a 2020 election audit requested by Trump, ordered by the office of the Secretary of State for Texas and backed by Governor Greg Abbott.

Apart from a few misguided Trump supporters, no one in Texas believes an audit will change the results of the election, where Trump defeated President Joe Biden, Senator John Cornyn was re-elected and Republicans maintained control of the assembly. legislative.

At best, the taxpayer-funded process could help officials prove to skeptics and political manipulators that the Texas election is fair.

It saddens me to think that we can lose some confidence in our process, and I hope I can do everything on my part to instill transparency in it and the security in place for anyone who wishes to vote in the elections, a said Collin. County Election Officer Bruce Sherbet, who led elections for 30 years in Dallas, Ellis and Collin counties. I want voters to have confidence. What worries me the most is that we have voters who are losing faith in the process.

United States President Donald Trump shakes hands with Texas Governor Greg Abbott with Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick watching the President and officials discuss the hurricane response at Dalfort Fueling near Love Field in Dallas on Wednesday, October 25, 2017. President Trump will participate in a post-hurricane recovery briefing, a Republican National Committee roundtable, and remarks at a reception. (Andy Jacobsohn / The Dallas Morning News) (Andy Jacobsohn / Staff Photographer)

Sherbet encourages voters to research and become involved in the electoral process, noting that there are many safeguards built into elections, including testing of equipment, training and bipartisan participation which includes poll observers .

I would just say please get involved and learn more about things, Sherbet said on the Sunday Lone Star Politics Podcast.

The problem for Sherbet and other local administrators is that Trump has raised unnecessary concerns about the 2020 Texas election, which Republicans say went smoothly. He flooded GOP activists with false claims that the presidency was stolen from him.

Instead of setting the record straight, Abbott and other Texas leaders allowed Trump to continue to deceive Texans about last year’s election. Keep in mind, this is an election the Texas Republicans won.

Now Trump is stepping up pressure on Abbott, calling the audit weak and insisting that the issue be put on the current special session’s agenda for redistribution.

Everyone thinks Governor Abbott will follow suit, Trump wrote in a statement.

Last week, Biden paid a rare visit to House Democrats to focus on the signature items on his agenda.

Democrats are trying to spend more than $ 4 trillion in infrastructure and social programs. This would be accomplished with two bills. The first is a rare $ 1 trillion bipartisan public works bill passed by the Senate this summer but bogged down in the House.

Moderate Democrats disagree with Progressives on a separate $ 3.5 trillion (over 10 year) package that would fund a range of social programs and climate change initiatives.

House progressives say they will not vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill unless there is agreement on the larger bill.

President Joe Biden responds to questions shouted by reporters as he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Walk through a hallway in the Capitol basement after meeting with House Democrats to save his overhaul $ 3.5 trillion government plan and save a related public works bill, in Washington on Friday, October 1, 2021. (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Additional complications are occurring with Senate Democrats. Moderate Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have said they will not back a package totaling $ 3.5 trillion. Manchin has already proposed spending between $ 1,000 billion and $ 1,500 billion, according to various reports.

Even though 19 Senate Republicans have passed the bipartisan package, House GOP leaders oppose the plan, apparently content to watch Democrats fight each other. Democrats have a slim majority in the House and an even smaller advantage in the Senate.

We have three things to do: the debt ceiling, the ongoing resolution and the two laws, Biden said on September 27. If we do this, the country will be in great shape.

It would also put Biden in better shape.

After winning a race against Trump, where he vowed to restore the Americas to greatness, Biden made some major stumbles. His administration has failed to control the flow of illegal crossings at the country’s southern border with Mexico, and the handling of migrants during the latest wave has been criticized.

Biden has also been criticized for the problematic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and the fight against COVID-19 has been affected by confusing messages about vaccines and recalls.

For Republicans, the 2022 midterm election season cannot come soon enough. Historically, the ruling party has suffered significant losses. With Democrats with little control over Congress, Biden may only have a year to implement most of his agenda.

If he fails to put a few wins on the board, Democrats are heading for a disastrous campaign season. And they’ll likely lose the house no matter what Biden does from now on.

