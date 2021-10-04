Inflation will ravage our country





Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, joins Adam Shapiro of Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the US economy.

Video transcript

ADAM SHAPIRO: A lot of us are curious about what you think about the current state of the US economy?

DONALD TRUMP: Well, it looks to me like inflation is going to wreak havoc on our country. I was there a long time ago with Jimmy Carter as president and inflation was devastating, where the rates went – you had a prime rate that went up to 21%, which isn’t even unbelievable, when you think about it.

And I saw things during that time as a businessman that I never really saw, even since. And we’ve had a few recessions, but not since. And it’s very scary when you look at gasoline. From 187 a gallon when I was president, it’s gone from 187 and now it’s well over $ 5 and it’s going to go a lot higher.

And they call OPEC and they call Russia and Saudi Arabia to try to make a deal. We had so much. We were energy independent.

ADAM SHAPIRO: Mr. Trump.

DONALD TRUMP: You know, when you talk about inflation, energy is a big part of it, because if you’re making products, you have to deliver them with trucks and everything.

ADAM SHAPIRO: Let’s talk about the energy part though. The energy part. I’m glad you mentioned inflation, because I have the latest figures. CPI in August, 5.3%. If you take out fuel and food, 4%. But look, Americans pay $ 6.99 for half a gallon of milk. When you talk about, for example, fuel.

In fact, the rate of inflation is slowing down. That is what the government said. And then in California, I think, you know, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California is over $ 4, but in the rest of the country it’s between $ 3.53, $ 3.60. So it’s not over $ 5 right now.

DONALD TRUMP: Well, a lot of the country, when I look at the country, I hear numbers that are going to be $ 5 or soon. Remember, OPEC has already turned down the United States. You know, they went to OPEC of all groups and they asked for relief to get gasoline, get barrels of oil, then said. We had so much that we didn’t …

Listen, we were independent of energy. We had so much that we didn’t know what to do with it. And now all of a sudden they are asking for help from OPEC, they are asking for help from Russia and Saudi Arabia. And I think you’re going to see and hear numbers that we haven’t seen in a long time for gasoline. And you really are already.

You were at $ 1.87 a gallon and even if you take your number 350, and that’s just a low section, but a lot of the country is going to be and already is over $ 5. And what it’s going to be in a year, Adam, I think it’s going to be much higher than that.

