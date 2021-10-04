Warmly celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China





October 1 the 72sd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China was celebrated by overseas Chinese living in Cambodia. On behalf of all members of the Hong Kong Business Association of Cambodia, Okhna Yum Sui Sang, Chairman of the Hong Kong Business Association of Cambodia and the Hong Kong and Macao Business Association of Cambodia also congratulated China on its national day through the Khmer Times. The following is a letter of congratulations. In the golden season of autumn, we are here to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. As the whole world joins in the jubilation, on behalf of the China Hong Kong and Macao Business Association of Cambodia, all members of the Hong Kong Business Association of Cambodia pay homage and bless our homeland. The year 2021 marks the historic intersection of China’s two-centennial goals, and as we stand on the threshold of a new journey to our homeland, we look back on our glorious journey. Seventy-two years ago, the Chinese people, after arduous struggles, ushered in the founding of a new China and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Over the past 72 years, under the steadfast leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the Chinese people have gone through countless hardships, performed miracle after miracle, and achieved many great achievements. The Chinese nation has reversed its destiny, moving from the continuous decline of modern times to constant progress towards prosperity and strength. In 2021, China achieved its first centennial goal by building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and confidently marching towards the second centennial goal of making the nation a great modern socialist country. The China-Cambodia friendship has stood the test of time and has become more important in the face of challenges. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Hun Sen has remained a staunch supporter, demonstrating the true definition of rock-solid friendship. Under the sincere care of President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has provided tremendous assistance to Cambodia in the prevention and control of the pandemic. To date, Cambodia has received 26.8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from China, of which 4.3 million doses are humanitarian donations. Recently, the Chinese government pledged to donate 3 million additional doses to Cambodia, demonstrating through concrete actions the spirit of the China-Cambodia community of destiny. The overseas Chinese in Cambodia are witnesses and promoters of Sino-Cambodian friendship. Let us continue, with the overseas Chinese in Cambodia, to maintain the fine tradition of patriotism and mutual aid and to take advantage of our advantages of Sino-Cambodian integration, while seeking our development by relying mainly on our own. efforts, while strengthening Sino-Cambodian cooperation and unfailing friendship. To the prosperity of our great homeland! To the happiness and well-being of all comrades! May the China-Cambodia fraternal friendship last forever! China Hong Kong and Macao Business Association of Cambodia Cambodia Hong Kong Business Association Chairman Yum Sui Sang and members of the board of directors. October 1, 2021. Key words: 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China

