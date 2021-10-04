Indonesian President Joko Widodo plants corn on working visit to West Papua





LIDIK.ID, West Papua – Indonesian President Joko Widodo paid his working visit to West Papua, which was hosted by XVIII Commander / Casuari Major General TNI I Nyoman Cantiasa, SE. Mr. Tr. Han, Governor of West Papua Dominggus Mandacan dan West Papua Chief Inspector General of Police Pol. Drs. Tornagogo Sihombing, SIK Monday (04/10). During his visit, Jokowi planted corn seeds with farmers from Klamesen Village, Mariat District, Sorong Regency. Jokowi said West Papua Province has great potential to develop as a major producer of agricultural products in eastern Indonesia. The government will continue to strive to increase agricultural productivity in all districts of West Papua province, he said. Eastern Indonesia also has extensive agricultural land, but its use is still lacking. Therefore, the president asked related parties to maximize the potential of the land and increase the production capacity. The government will also always provide support in the use of agricultural technology and provide access to capital for irrigation enterprises to increase the productivity of the agricultural sector. “I also saw the use of agricultural technology, and then I will also have access to business capital as well as irrigation, as well as training related to agricultural technology,” Jokowi said. DPR Chairman RI Puan Maharani, Investment Minister / BKPM Head Bahlil Lahadalia, Pangdam XVIII / Kasuari, Kapolda West Papua and Sorong Deputy Mayor Pahimah Iskandar also attended the review. After planting corn, the president bought boiled corn from a roadside vendor to taste the corn directly. The distribution of t-shirts and books to the community was also carried out during the event session. (MOSQUITO)

