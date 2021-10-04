Prime Minister Imran launches Kamyab Pakistan flagship program – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan lamented on Monday the lack of opportunities available to the country’s middle and poor classes, saying the PTI government was working to change the mindset and priorities in Pakistan.

Addressing the Kamyab Pakistan (KPP) launching ceremony in Islamabad, he said that “all systems in Pakistan have been designed for the elite”.

Calling the program a “benchmark” and a “splendid idea”, the prime minister said his government had learned from the housing finance program introduced previously that banks did not have the infrastructure and training to make loans. to people from the professional and lower classes of society.

“A lot of time was spent overcoming obstacles and even when we passed the foreclosure law our banks lacked the infrastructure and training to make loans to people. We realized that by the time the banks learn to give loans to the poorest people, our five years will be over, ”he said, adding that this was the reason the government decided to integrate microfinance banks into the Kamyab Pakistan program.

The prime minister said Pakistan had made a “huge mistake” in not following the ideas of the country’s founding members to make Pakistan a welfare state.

“We made a huge mistake 74 years ago. We thought we would make Pakistan a welfare state after the prosperity and wealth of the country. The thought that there has to be a surplus first and then we ( government) invest in the poor I think those were fundamentally bad decisions. “

Prime Minister Imran said that humanity and justice are the foundations of a society and that no country can progress without having both qualities.

He said China and India were “almost at the same level” 35-40 years ago but “today China has reached the sky while in India there is an island of the rich and the rest [live in] poverty. The reason why China has made progress is that it has followed Riyasat-e-Madina’s model, he added.

“Apartheid of education”

The prime minister said Pakistan had “never implemented” the social protection system the founding fathers had thought of and instead an “elitist” system had been formed.

Speaking of the country’s education system, he called it a “great misfortune” that a small part of the country was enrolled in English-speaking schools so that they got jobs when the rest of the public was unable to progress. .

“A different level of education for a class [of society] and another for another education apartheid. And then there were the madrassas. No one has tried to synthesize it. [This is] a country, a nation, at least it should have a basic program. Our elite type benefited from it, our kids got good jobs, so we had no incentive to change it. “

Referring to objections to the One National Program (SNC), the Prime Minister asked, “Are they not ashamed? You know it’s an unfair system, but you keep commenting that [we] make people back down. I don’t understand how we are going backwards by giving everyone a level playing field. “

Inflation

Prime Minister Imran admitted that the poor were “saddened” by rising inflation, but defended his government’s response, saying he “was making every effort to ensure that the lower class is not affected by the rising commodity prices ”.

“The price of oil has increased 100% internationally. We have only increased 22% in Pakistan. Besides 19 oil-producing countries, Pakistan has the cheapest gasoline and diesel,” he said. -he declares.

“The price of wheat has increased by 37 pc internationally due to the crisis due to the supply lines affected by Covid. We only increased prices by 12 pc in Pakistan. Sugar prices have increased by 40 pc, but we have only increased by 21 pc, “he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that the government had passed on only a “minimum impact” of the rise in international prices. The government lost 400 billion rupees due to reduced sales tax and petroleum tax, he added.

He said the government would soon announce another program through which targeted subsidies would be given to the poor. At the same time, prices would fall once the supply issues caused by the pandemic are resolved, he added.

Rs1.4 trillion in soft loans

Under the Kamyab Pakistan program, soft loans of 1.4 trillion rupees will be granted to 3.7 million families across the country.

The program will have five components. Farmers will get interest-free loans under the Kamyab Kissan program, funding of up to Rs 500,000 will be provided for starting a business under the Kamyab Karobar program, easy installment financing will be extended for the construction of houses under the Sasta Ghar program, in addition to linking a skills-based scholarship program and the Sehat Insaf card to the KPP, a press release issued by the prime minister’s office said.

He quoted Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin as saying that the KPP would be a major government initiative to reduce poverty by empowering disadvantaged segments of society and helping them transform their lives.

The program would also link low-income groups to banks through microfinance institutions, the press release said, adding that it also reflects the state’s sense of responsibility towards its weaker segments of society. .

