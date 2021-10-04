Prime Minister Imran launches Kamyab Pakistan program





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the Kamyab Pakistan (KPP) program worth 1.4 trillion rupees with the aim of raising 3.7 million households across the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the prime minister called the project a “historic initiative” that would improve the standard of living of the lower strata. He said that such a project should have been launched 74 years ago to make Pakistan a welfare state on the model of “Riyast-e-Madina”.

Imran noted that the Kamyab Pakistan program was prepared after the intense efforts and consultation process. The prime minister said a committee would be formed to assess the progress of the program and resolve any issues.

According to the Prime Minister, Pakistan’s current system “is only for the elite”. Education, justice and banking systems are only for the elite, he said, adding that society cannot progress without equal opportunities for all.

However, the prime minister said the current government is trying to change its priorities to raise poor families and added that the government has introduced the One National Program to bring equality in the education system so that more opportunities can be offered to the working class. He also criticized those who opposed the Uniform Program.

He said Madina was a “successful model of the world because of her principles of humanity and justice”. The prime minister said the government is also aware of the problems faced by oppressed segments of society due to inflation and associated price increases.

The prime minister said a program was being launched under the Ehsaas initiative to provide targeted subsidies on essential commodities, such as flour, edible oil and sugar.

Speaking about the increase in the price of raw materials, he added that the government has tried to absorb the maximum pressure of the increase in the prices of raw materials in international markets.

“There has been a 100 percent increase in the prices of petroleum products in recent months, but the government has only increased oil prices by 21 percent,” he added, adding that the government had reduced the sales tax and the petroleum tax on gasoline and diesel. to relieve people.

Imran said the government would have made 400 billion rupees if it had not reduced taxes on petroleum products.

The prime minister also said that wheat prices rose 33 percent on the world market while the price of sugar rose 40 percent; however, the government increased prices by 12 and 21 percent, respectively.

Imran called the “imported inflation”, saying the government will lower prices once the supply of raw materials is steady on the world market.

During the ceremony, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that under the Kamyab Karobar initiative, the government will provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 500,000 to poor households. Likewise, under the Kamyab Kissan initiative, interest-free loans will be given to farmers, he added.

Tarin said the program will also allow these households to build their own houses, adding that health cards will be provided to the poor and that one person from each family will receive technical training.

The minister added that the Kamyab Pakistan program will later be extended to 6 million households against 3.7 million households currently.

