Are Criminal Investigations Getting Close to Donald Trump?





President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, July 11, 2021 (AP Photo / LM Otero)

When it comes to the ongoing criminal investigations of Donald Trump in New York and Georgia, an understandably impatient audience just wants the end result. Are the walls finally closing in on him, or are these probes just crumbling? In more prosaic terms: does Donald Trump have a criminal walk and a jail cell in his future?

Since Trump’s presidency began, every revelation of his corruption has led many of us to say things like “the walls are closing.” Such proclamations were hopeful, but also based on stubborn observation. We had seen so much rot from Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election through the two Senate impeachment trials. Surely something would stick. But these statements were palliatives, not prophecies. When it comes to Trump, we experts are no better at predicting the future than a Magic 8 Ball answering “SIGNS POINT TO YES” in response to repeated pleas from a whispering child.

Instead of guessing, then, let’s look and draw reasonable conclusions about known national and local criminal investigations as well as potential ones the US Department of Justice could or should pursue.

There’s the criminal case that Cy Vance Jr., the outgoing Manhattan prosecutor, is pursuing. Recall that at the end of June, after an investigation of more than two years, the grand jury that Vance called indicted Trump Corporation and one of its affiliates for an alleged tax fraud scheme that began in 2005. These were informal payments to executives that deprived city, state and federal tax authorities of over $ 1 million.

The alleged bagman and grand beneficiary was CFO Allen Weisselberg, who has been charged with criminal tax evasion, robbery, falsifying business records and conspiring to defraud the government. Although not a certified public accountant, Weisselberg was Donald and his father Fred’s longtime trusted man, tied to notorious family businesses for half a century. Dare I say he’s the human equivalent of the mall accounting firm of the late con artist Bernie Madoff? Madoff’s auditor for that firm, David Friehling, pleaded guilty in 2009, but he cooperated with the federal government, avoiding jail time.

Will Weisselberg sing like Friehling? Maybe not, but others could, including the unindicted co-conspirator named in the indictment or others who Weisselberg’s lawyer Bryan Skarlatos believe will soon be indicted in the case. Any of them should consider telling the truth in exchange for some level of immunity. And there may be strong evidence from those not believed to be involved in the crime, like Trump’s longtime personal assistant Rhona Graff, who could reveal her boss’s thinking.

Since Trump has been careful to avoid putting his thoughts in writing, how will the “special” grand jury charged with deciding whether to indict him be convinced that he intended or conspired to violate the law? law ? Such proof will take time from Vance.

That said, this covert tax evasion scheme is just an appetizer, according to those who have read the full menu, such as former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen (who called the indictment a June of “tip of the iceberg”). The much more satisfactory entry would be evidence that Trump engaged in bank and tax fraud involving the false valuation of his organization’s various real estate holdings. These are also actively investigated by Letitia James, the New York Attorney General, along with Vance. These schemes involved Trump raising prices on paper when it suited him and deflating values ​​when it was to his advantage, such as paying less tax on properties that had been fraudulently devalued. Cohen described this in detail under oath before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in February 2019.

Vance is gaining ground here. A week ago, in a court file, the district attorney revealed that he had lined up two cooperating witnesses and millions of files inside the Trump organization and various accounting firms, banks, real estate companies and law firms that did business with her. . Of particular note are the documents of Charles Martabano. He represented Trump in connection with Seven Springs, a Westchester property owned by Trump that Cohen cited as one of the assets the Trump Organization reduced for tax purposes. Vance also has evidence from the FBI and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the Treasury Department office known as “FinCEN,” which monitors suspicious financial transactions. Additionally, he has records of Keith Davidson, who helped arrange secret money payments to prevent women from speaking out during elections about their affairs with Trump. Attorney General James is also progressing well. In early September, a judge ordered the Trump Organization to comply with its subpoenas and report by October 15 on its efforts. Failure to comply will result in the Trump Organization appointing a third party (approved by James) to oversee the production of the requested documents.

While this is all set in New York City, there is also evidence against Trump’s mounting in Fulton County, Georgia, where the district attorney is investigating possible Trump interference in the election vote count. 2020 presidential election – all that pressure the president has put on officials to “find” thousands more votes. (The Brookings Institution just released a report that provides a detailed examination of the state’s potential criminal charges in this case .)

And what about federal criminal charges? As I have said before, I am losing confidence that United States Attorney General Merrick Garland will act on the specific plane of the obstruction of justice charges against Trump as outlined in the Mueller Report. And it is becoming increasingly clear that there is a conflict of interest that requires Garland to appoint a special advocate or special advocates for the various criminal investigations: How the Department of Justice can defend Donald Trump in the defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll (because of his status as president in office when it was launched) and also sue him?

As I wonder what’s going on inside the DOJ, I look at my calendar. It’s been almost five years since Trump’s attorney, Cohen, paid Stormy Daniels $ 130,000 in secret money. Buying his silence was equivalent to a contribution to a campaign, but the limit for individual donations directly to a campaign is $ 2,700. In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to making illegal contributions to the campaign based on payments he said he made at Trump’s behest. Trump is named “Individual-1” in the prosecution documents. The statute of limitations for most federal crimes is five years from commission, but under certain circumstances this clock can start later when the crime has been discovered. To be sure, a prosecutor would present a strong case as soon as possible.

So when will we know if justice is coming for Trump, or will he get away with it all? I can only shake my Magic 8 Ball: “REPLY HAZY, TRY AGAIN.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://washingtonmonthly.com/2021/10/04/are-criminal-investigations-closing-in-on-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos