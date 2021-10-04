The road to the COP26 climate summit paved with uncertainties

Paris (AFP)

One month away from the COP26 climate summit, world leaders are under unprecedented pressure to decarbonize their economies and chart humanity’s path away from catastrophic global warming.

But amid a pandemic that still rages in parts of the world, and with countries already hit by climate calamities begging for help – and money – negotiations in Glasgow are likely to be strained .

The summit, already delayed a year by Covid-19, comes as the gap between what science says is necessary to avert disaster and what governments are doing is greater than ever.

Addressing around 50 ministers on Thursday at the start of a pre-COP meeting in Milan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlined the choice facing delegates in Glasgow: “We can either save our world, or condemn humanity to a hellish future “.

Britain, host of COP26, said the summit’s main goal was to maintain the 1.5 degree Celsius temperature target enshrined in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

In August, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released an explosive report warning that the 1.5 ° C threshold – by far the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement – would be reached by 2030.

By 2050, the Earth will be 1.5 ° C warmer than it was in pre-industrial times, regardless of what is done in the meantime about carbon emissions that are warming the planet, he said.

With just over 1 ° C of warming so far, the two years since the last United Nations climate summit have seen record-shattering wildfires in Australia and the United States, heat waves that melt the tarmac in North America and Siberia, and massive flooding in Southeast Asia, Africa and northern Europe.





– ‘Confidence deficit’ –

The Paris agreement requires countries to renew their national emission reduction plans – known as national determined contributions, or NDCs – every five years.

Far from limiting warming to 1.5 ° C, the UN says the latest submissions from countries over the past year have put the Earth on track to heat a “catastrophic” 2.7 ° C this century.

Briton Boris Johnson summed up his hopes for Glasgow in these terms: “coal, cars, money and trees” – that is, agreements for the phase-out of coal-fired power and internal combustion engines, financing of climate vulnerable countries and massive tree planting.

But the list of things to do for delegates to COP26 is not so concise.

For starters, six years after the conclusion of the Paris agreement, countries still have not finalized the “settlement” of the agreement which specifies how its objectives are achieved and progress measured.

Long-running disputes include those over how carbon markets are governed and a common timeline for a tentative “stocktake” to see how each country’s action compares.





the poorest countries demand that the richest finally keep during COP26 a ten-year pledge to provide 100 billion dollars each year to help them green their networks and adapt to climate change KAREL PRINSLOO UNCDF / AFP / File

The poorest countries, for their part, demand that the richest finally keep during COP26 a ten-year pledge to provide 100 billion dollars each year to help them decarbonize their networks and adapt to change. climate.

Tasneem Essop, head of the Climate Action Network representing some 1,500 environmental groups, said Glasgow came after a few painful years for vulnerable populations.

“This COP is taking place, unlike other COPs, at a time when all this burden and suffering is being felt hard by developing countries and in this context, we have known rich nations who did not want to stand in solidarity with the nations. poor people to provide the vaccine, “she told AFP.

Essop said there was a huge “trust gap” between nations already grappling with climate change and the historic transmitters who helped bring it about.

The specter of vaccine inequity is likely to hang over Glasgow, with many representatives from poorer countries unable to afford a trip that would include expensive hotel quarantines.

Sonam Wangi, chairman of the least developed countries negotiating bloc, said so this week, tweeting that he was “still concerned about the possibility of bringing our delegates to # COP26”.





Risk of drought in the world Gal ROMA AFP

– China, key G20 –

COP26 President Alok Sharma this week sought to allay those fears by saying that there had been “very healthy enrollment” among participants and that more than 100 world leaders had already confirmed their attendance.

Observers say there are positive signs, with the United States announcing a doubling of overseas climate aid and China saying it will stop producing coal again overseas, the latter two. weeks.

But for Alden Meyer, veteran of the UN climate talks and senior analyst at think tank EG3, in terms of reducing emissions, “everyone is waiting to see what China does.”

President Xi Jinping last year announced his country’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 and peaking national emissions “around 2030”.

The nation responsible for more than a quarter of man-made emissions has yet to submit a new NDC, although another is expected before Glasgow.

A G20 summit in Rome a few days before COP26, in which Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he would push members to commit to 1.5C, could also prove influential.





Host Britain said it was seeking an international deal to end coal-fired electricity INA FASSBENDER AFP / File

“The promising scenario would be for the G20 to add some momentum to Glasgow,” said Meyer.

“The least promising scenario would be deadlock and deadlock in Rome, then from there to the top world leaders in Glasgow with no real unity.”

AFP 2021