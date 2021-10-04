CAIT Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention to Investigate Amazon and Flipkart Business Module





Raising its voice a notch higher, the Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing a CBI investigation into the alleged corruption case involving some government officials and the largest retailer online to the world, Amazon. Sharing the letter on the federation’s official Twitter account CAIT, in the caption, wrote, CAIT sent an important communication to Shri Narendra Modi, seeking his direct and immediate attention following the shocking revelation of the government being bribed by Amazon . officials. We demand a thorough investigation of the CBI as it also has an impact on the integrity of the Indian government. :@CAITInde sent an important communication to @PMOIndia Shri arenarendramodi seeking his immediate direct intervention in the wake of Amazon’s shocking revelation bribing government officials. We demand a thorough investigation of the CBI as it also has an impact on the integrity of the Indian government. pic.twitter.com/Bm8UaTriOM– Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT) (@CAITIndia) October 4, 2021 The letter mentions that Amazon spent Rs 5,220 crore on professional legal fees, and that the amount was used to bribe government officials and stifle their illegal activities. Traders cited the investigation by The Morning Context and India Today to substantiate their claims and to make a formal CBI inquiry request to the prime minister. The case surfaced nearly two weeks ago, when a Mumbai-based news outlet, The Morning Context, revealed that Amazon had opened an internal investigation into allegations that Amazon bribed the Indian government. officials. According to The Morning Contexts report, a whistleblower who works for the Indian branch of Amazon has alleged the corruption. The report also mentions that a senior legal adviser named Rahul Sundaram has been placed on involuntary leave. The case was brought to light by two members who work within Amazon’s internal legal team. The Federation of Merchants has its horns stuck with e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon. CAIT accuses online shopping sites of manipulating domestic law and circumventing the policy of foreign direct investment in e-commerce. The letter written by the federation representing about 8 crore traders highlights the discrepancy in the e-commerce giant’s legal fee statement to the Department of Commercial Affairs and the statement released by Amazon Sellers Services Private Limited, one of the organs of American society. This is not the first time that the Confederation of All Indian Traders has sent a letter on this subject. Since the emergence of the alleged corruption case, the CAIT has requested an investigation from the CBI and has written letters to various personalities. On October 1, the federation communicated its demands to the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. In a very important communication sent to @CimGOI Shri @PiyushGoyal today, @CAITInde explained with facts that Amazon’s clarification of the legal and professional charges is completely baseless and we reiterate our request for a CBI investigation into the Amazon corruption scandal. pic.twitter.com/YU5YmXdXC8– Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT) (@CAITIndia) October 1, 2021 CAIT also wrote to the chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, asking the United States’ federal law governing body to look into the matter. The letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi came in the wake of Flipkart’s highly anticipated Big Billion Day and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival which has hugely lucrative deals for customers. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

