Close associates of Imran Khan named in Pandora Papers





The publication of the Pandora Papers, which contain the names of those close to Imran Khan, has confused Pakistani politics and called for the resignation of the Pakistani prime minister.

According to the International Consortium, a document published in the press revealed the names of 700 Pakistanis and members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet. From the Research Journalist (ICIJ).

Khan’s Finance Minister Ahmad Tallinn of Shahkat Faya and his family, and Wakal Masoud Khan, son of Khan’s former financial and income adviser, have revealed their assets. According to the ICIJ, the record also reveals offshore transactions with Arifnakubi, the main donor to PTI accused of fraud in the United States.

Members of the Pakistan Muslim League opposition called for Imran Khan’s resignation on Sunday after the publication of the Pandora Papers. Imran Khan said on Twitter on Sunday that he was forced onto his hind legs and that his government would investigate all citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers.

“My government will investigate all citizens listed in the Pandora Papers and take appropriate action if fraud is discovered. The international community should treat this grave injustice as if it were a climate change crisis. “I’m calling on you,” Khan tweeted. Pakistan’s private government and military leaders have hidden enormous wealth in countries suffering from widespread poverty and tax evasion, according to the ICIJ report.

The ICIJ said the Pakistani elite are using offshore services comparable to the findings of the Panama Papers. This led to the fall of Sharif and helped Imran Khan take power three years ago.

Revelation is a new global investigation into the dark offshore financial system that enables multinational corporations, rich, well-known and powerful corporations to avoid taxes and protect their wealth. It is part of the Pandora papers.

According to the ICIJ, the study is based on more than 11.9 million confidential files from 14 offshore service companies that have been disclosed to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and shared with 150 media outlets around the world.

This document reveals the transfer of wealth between many great Pakistani military leaders and generations. The results provide portraits of an unexplained military elite with a wide range of individual and family possessions abroad.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.risingbd.com/english/international/news/82740 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos