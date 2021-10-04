‘Electoral subversion’: Donald Trump and his allies seek new ways to contest votes





WASHINGTON For weeks after election day in 2020, then President Donald Trump and his allies pressured state lawmakers and election officials to reject votes, submit pro-Trump lists in the Electoral College or overrule the results in enough states to deny victory to Joe Biden.

It hasn’t worked, but opponents fear Trump and his supporters plan to try again in 2024 with the help of new laws.

As the former president mulls over another campaign, Trump supporters and some Republican lawmakers in pivotal states are trying to facilitate the challenge and possibly cancellation of future elections, analysts say, setting the stage for a crisis of democracy after the compilation of votes in November of 2024.

Trump’s attacks on the 2020 election sparked demands from some Republicans across the state to find ways to “reverse election results they don’t like,” said Jessica Marsden, councilor for the state. ‘an organization called Protect Democracy.

“This is not a normal partisan war,” Marsden said. “It is fundamentally at odds with the basic rules of democracy.”

In hotly contested states like Georgia and Arizona, Trump supporters are pushing for rule changes that would essentially give partisan office holders the power to certify election results or refuse to certify them, as the case may be.

The goal, opponents say, is to take power away from the types of officials who have resisted pressure from Trump to alter results in the states Biden won.

Most of the proposals were not adopted, and it would be difficult to change the results of any election due to public pressure and court rulings, analysts said; But growing demands for partisan control of electoral processes are fueling concerns that Trump and his allies could attempt to steal losing elections in 2022 and 2024, with violent consequences that strike at the heart of democracy.

Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California at Irvine who hosted a recent symposium on what he calls “electoral subversion”, defines the concept as the manipulation of the rules in such a way as to allow “a loser to an election to be declared the winner ”.

Hasen also said he was concerned that the Jan. 6 insurgency by Trump supporters on the United States Capitol could be a “dress rehearsal” for 2024 and other future elections.

“Ironically, the conduct of former President Donald J. Trump in repeatedly and incorrectly claiming that the 2020 election was stolen has dramatically increased the potential for a stolen election in the United States,” Hasen wrote in a research paper.

Former President Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. speak out after the fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

The fruits of Trump’s election protests in 2020

The electoral law changes pushed by some Republicans in various states stem from Trump’s persistent false allegations of “electoral fraud” in 2020.

Many proposals deal with what states do after the votes are counted and before certifying elections and submitting delegations to the Electoral College with items described as “electoral subversion” or “election sabotage”.

In a new report, a research organization called the Voting Rights Lab said that “subversion bills have been enacted or have seen significant momentum in major battlefield states including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Wisconsin and others. . “

The report says 17 state legislatures have introduced bills that would allow the legislature or other partisan officials “to exercise greater control over the conduct of elections.”

Sixteen states are considering laws designed to put pressure on election officials, from election observers to administrators, creating new crimes and misdemeanors laws to criminalize “even inadvertent technical failure to follow electoral rules,” according to the report.

Megan Lewis, executive director of the Voting Rights Lab, said too many states “are pushing forward legislation to undermine confidence in our elections and weaken the resilience of our voting systems.”

“Confusion and uncertainty”

In Georgia, for example, the legislature reduced the authority of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who publicly refused Trump’s demand to “find” enough votes to prevail over Biden in the state. Peach.

More: Trump pressured Georgia election investigator to find dishonesty in phone call in December

More: Donald Trump Backs Rival Of Georgia Republican Election Manager Brad Raffensperger

A new Georgian law also removed from his post the Secretary of State of the State Election Commission, which investigates allegations of electoral fraud and other irregularities. The Georgian legislature now has the power to appoint a majority of members of the electoral council and to empower this body to take over the electoral process in certain counties.

Republican Brad Raffensperger is Georgia’s Secretary of State.

Trump also endorsed a main GOP opponent for Raffensperger, as well as other election officials across the country who refused to help him overturn the 2020 election.

In Arizona, which Biden also narrowly won over Trump, the legislature passed a law preventing the currently Democratic Secretary of State from representing the state in election-related prosecutions. This authority now rests with the current Republican Attorney General, although this provision expires on January 2, 2023, when a new attorney general will potentially take office.

Another proposal in Arizona, so far not passed, would allow the legislature to fundamentally ignore the outcome of the state’s popular vote by revoking the secretary of state’s certification and allowing the legislature to select its own list. presidential voters.

State Representative Shawnna Bolick, a Republican who sponsored the legislation, wrote in a February 8 editorial for the Washington Examiner that “It is time for the Arizona legislature to regain the power it has delegated. to certify voters ”.

Bolick is now running for Arizona secretary of state, pledging to pursue “electoral integrity.”

Republicans are also seeking procedural changes in the tightly contested states that gave Biden his Electoral College victory, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Opponents fear that electoral “audits” in Arizona, Texas and potentially other states could be used to justify changes in electoral systems.

A recent report by a trio of public interest groups Protect Democracy, States United Democracy Center and Law Forward described many of these plans as tools to give partisan election officials the power to sow “confusion and uncertainty. as to the results, creating openings for lawmakers to take control of the election results.

Analysts said it was difficult to assess how the new rules might play out in future elections. Some of the more sweeping proposals such as giving legislatures the power to cast ballots or submit their own electoral college lists have not been approved by any legislature.

“The worst has yet to happen,” said Lawrence Norden, director of the electoral reform program at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School. “But, of course, if the worst happens, it might be too late to do anything.”

Steal the elections?

Already, a growing number of people fear a more intensely protested election in 2024.

William Kristol, a Tory commentator who backs Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s race for governor, said he was very concerned that Trump will attempt to “steal the election in 2024”.

Speaking just before a debate between McAuliffe and Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin, Kristol said Trump “would be happy” to use new rules to overturn unfavorable election results in key states.

“It’s worrying,” Kristol said.

Some analysts have said that as long as the threat is there, it will not be easy to steal an election.

On the one hand, public opposition would be a factor and could deter lawmakers from pursuing electoral subversion, said Julia Azari, associate professor of political science at Marquette University in Milwaukee.

Some Republicans would likely push back on overturning an election result, as they did when Trump tried last year, Azari said. The courts can also intervene in cases of annulment of votes or annulment of elections.

“The courts have been quite stable in 2020,” Azari said. Courts have dismissed more than 60 court challenges regarding various aspects of the vote count in 2020.

She added, however, that the proposed changes to the electoral law are “still a matter of concern”.

Opponents of the Republican push are arguing for federal election laws that would essentially override state rules, making it easier to cancel elections. They also call for public vigilance.

Benjamin Ginsberg, a longtime Republican election lawyer, cited polls showing millions of Republicans believe Trump’s claims about the 2020 election.

Public officials must work to convince some of these people that last year’s elections were fair, and those of 2022 and 2024 will be fair, too, Ginsberg said. They must also be prepared to respond if there are more 2020-type protests after the upcoming elections.

“Storm clouds are looming on the horizon,” Ginsberg said. “Be aware and act on it.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: "Election Subversion:" Trump Allies Seek New Ways to Challenge Votes

