President Joko Widodo wants north Kalimantan’s mangrove forests to become Indonesian icon





TRIBUNKALTARA.COM, NUNUKAN – President Joko Widodo wishes the existence of mangrove forests in the province of North Kalimantan (Kaltara), one of which is in the regency of Nunukan to become the mascot of Indonesia. “There are several things that concern the president, including Kaltara can function as a border zone and can become the mascot of Indonesia, for the development of a green economy and a green industrial zone,” said the Minister of Environment and Forests (LHK) Siti Nurbaya. during a visit to Nunukan Regency. , Sunday (3/10/2021). Read also : Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Kunker in Tana Tidung, Review Mangrove Land Not only that, continued Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya, President Jokowi also wants Kaltara, especially Nunukan, to become the mascot of environmental restoration proper. Of course, this goes hand in hand with a good economy and good infrastructure. “Because Indonesia is the hope of controlling climate change, a number of preparations for Kaltara to become Indonesia’s mascot have been made by the central government,” he explained. In connection with this, the Deputy Governor (Wagub) of Kaltara, Dr. Yansen TP. Mr Si is pleased that the forests of North Kalimantan, especially the mangrove forests, can be used as Indonesia’s mascot to the world. Especially for economic development and green industrial zones. “Kaltara is right, if President Joko Widodo wants forests, especially mangroves in Kaltara as a mascot for economic development and green spaces, especially along the coast in Kaltara, there are a lot of mangrove forests or mangroves, ”said the vice governor. However, the deputy governor said, making the Kaltara mangrove forest a mascot requires serious attention. Whereas the existence of mangrove forests in Kaltara has started to be encroached on by the community to become aquaculture areas.

