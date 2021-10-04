Britain’s power to be green by 2035: Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Johnson would soon pledge his Conservative Party to increase investment in renewables and nuclear. (Photo: Reuters)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that Britain aims to produce “clean energy” by 2035 as part of the country’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions.

Britain, which will host the COP26 climate summit next month, has pledged to cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035 in what Johnson says is the most ambitious climate change target in the world. world that would put the country on track to become a net producer of zero emissions by 2050. read more

“Looking at the progress we are making in wind energy, where we are currently the world leader in offshore wind, looking at what we can do with other renewable sources, carbon capture and storage with electricity. ‘Potentially hydrogen, we believe we can complete clean energy production by 2035,’ Johnson said in a television interview.

“This will mean that for the first time the UK is not dependent on oil, coming from overseas, with all the ups and downs of oil prices and the risks this poses to people’s pockets and to the consumer. .

“We will depend on our own production of clean electricity which… will also help us reduce costs.”

The Times newspaper said earlier that Johnson would soon urge his Conservative Party to increase investment in renewables and nuclear as Britain faces a crisis over rising fuel prices.

“What I’m saying is we can do for all of our energy production by 2035 what we do with internal combustion engine vehicles by 2030,” Johnson said, referring to a ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by the end of the decade.