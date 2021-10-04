Pandora Papers exposes the wealth of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s allies | Pandora Papers News





Prominent members of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans’ government, donors to his party and family members of the country’s powerful military generals have transferred millions of dollars in wealth through offshore companies, according to a new investigation by the International Consortium of investigative journalists (ICIJ).

Khan, who came to power in 2018 on promises to arrest Pakistan’s corrupt political elites, was not personally named in the recently leaked documents, dubbed the Pandora Papers, which were released on Sunday evening.

Two members of the Khans cabinet, Minister of Water Resources, Moonis Elahi, and Minister of Finance, Shaukat Tarin, played an important role in the leaks, alongside more than 700 other Pakistani citizens, including family members. several senior military officials, donors to the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. and the families of opposition political leaders.

The ICIJ’s investigation is based on more than 11.9 million confidential files disclosed by 14 offshore financial services companies.

Ownership of offshore holding companies is not illegal in most countries and does not indicate wrongdoing, but the instrument is frequently used to avoid tax liability or to maintain secrecy about large financial transactions.

Khan said on Sunday his government would investigate all of our citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers [and] if wrongdoing is established, we will take appropriate action.

We welcome the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of the elites, accumulated by tax evasion and corruption and laundered into financial “havens”. The UN SG’s FACTI panel calculated a staggering $ 7 trillion in stolen assets parked in largely offshore tax havens.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 3, 2021

The revelations of major financial transactions by former members of the Pakistani military offer a rare glimpse into the wealth of those who belong to an institution that has ruled the country for nearly half of its 74-year history.

The military is also the largest conglomerate of business entities in Pakistan, in addition to being the largest urban property developer and manager in the country, with extensive involvement in the construction of public projects, according to a United Nations report from 2021.

The ICIJ leak named five former high-ranking military officers, including a former air force chief and two army lieutenant-generals, as linked to major offshore investments in companies real estate and commercial.

Ministers in the crosshairs

Finance Minister Tarin denied any wrongdoing by being appointed director and beneficial owner of Triperna Inc, a holding company established in Seychelles in 2014, claiming the company was to be used for an investment transaction in a bank he owned. which did not take place.

The financial secrets of some of the rich and powerful worlds have been uncovered in the Pandora Papers. Here’s why it matters to you

Read more: https://t.co/uyJgIj83bu pic.twitter.com/o1jA7ERS02

Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 4, 2021

No account has been opened, no transaction has been made, he told Pakistani television station Geo News on Sunday evening following the revelations.

Before that happened, there was a bombing in Karachi, and Tariq bin Laden [the potential investor, a Saudi national] loses interest in our bank.

Tarin said the company never held any assets and was closed shortly thereafter.

The case of Moonis Elahi, the current Pakistani minister of water resources, appears to be more complicated, with the ICIJ investigation alleging that Elahi sought to invest $ 5.6 million from an alleged loan scandal in a trust through the international financial services provider Asiaciti Trust in January 2016.

Asiaciti Trust accepted Elahi as a client a month later, despite a company-commissioned risk assessment identifying his involvement in several corrupt land development projects while he was a provincial politician in Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province.

Elahis’ father, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, is one of the province’s foremost politicians and had previously served as Punjab’s chief minister in General Pervez Musharraf’s military government.

The Elahis were key allies of Musharraf throughout his tenure, until his resignation in 2008, and were frequently accused of involvement in multi-million dollar corruption.

In 2007, authorities discovered that the Bank of Punjab, owned by the then provincial government led by Elahi, had issued $ 608 million in unsecured loans, many to businesses owned by families or friends of executives. politicians or the bank’s own administrators. When the loans were not collected, the provincial government paid to bail out the bank.

The $ 5.6 million transaction Elahi proposed to Asiaciti Trust was reportedly made from the proceeds of Bank of Punjab loans, according to the ICIJ.

Asiaciti Trust offered Elahi to invest the money in a vehicle that would own two properties in the UK, and also identified the Pakistan-based RYK sugar refinery as a potential investment.

Ultimately, however, Elahi withdrew from the deal when Asiaciti Trust said they should notify Pakistan’s tax administration, the Federal Board of Revenue, of the transaction, according to the records.

In 2017, public records show that Elahis’ wife used a British shell company to transfer a London apartment, valued at $ 8.2 million, to a woman named Mahrukh Jahangir without monetary exchange. A woman by the same name as Jahangir appears in public documents as a 9.4% shareholder of RYK Mills, the ICIJ reported.

Elahi denies any wrongdoing, and a spokesperson for the minister, whose Pakistani Muslim League-Q is a partner of the PTI coalition, blamed the allegations on political victimization.

Supporters of Prime Minister Khan

Elahi and Tarin weren’t the only high-ranking members of Prime Minister Khan’s PTI party to be named in the Pandora Papers.

Other people whose holdings have come to light include the son of Prime Minister Waqar Masood Khan’s former financial and tax adviser, Industry Minister Khusro Bakhtyar’s brother, and former Water Resources Minister Faisal. Vawda.

Omer Bakhtyar, the minister’s brother, reportedly transferred a million dollar apartment in London’s Chelsea district to his mother through an offshore company in 2018, the same year Khans PTI came to power.

Two main backers of the Khans PTI party have also been named in the Pandora Papers: disgraced banker Arif Naqvi and prominent businessman Tariq Shafi.

Naqvi, one of the main donors to the Khans 2013 election campaign, transferred the ownership of three luxury apartments, an estate and a property in the suburbs of London in the UK to an offshore trust managed by Deutsche Bank in 2017, according to records.

Naqvi was subsequently charged by US prosecutors with more than $ 400 million in fraud and faces extradition to that country while residing in the UK.

Shafi, another big donor to PTI, held $ 215 million through offshore companies, according to Pandora Papers.

Rare military revelations

The Pandora Papers also offer a rare glimpse into the wealth held by former members of the country’s powerful military, who used the alleged corruption of civilian political leaders to justify seizing power three times in the country’s history.

The Pandora Papers show that in 2007, the wife of Lt. Gen. Shafaat Ullah Khan, a prominent general and key ally of then-president Gen. Musharraf, purchased a $ 1.2 million apartment from the through an offshore transaction.

Shah denied any wrongdoing in responses to the ICIJ.

Major-General Nusrat Naeem, former chief executive of counterintelligence at Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), owned a company in the British Virgin Islands which was registered in 2009, shortly after his retirement.

Naeem was then charged with $ 1.7 million in fraud related to the purchase of a steel plant. The case has been closed and he denies any wrongdoing.

Raja Nadir Pervez, retired army lieutenant colonel and former government minister, is said to have owned a company registered in the British Virgin Islands which has been linked to significant transactions in machinery and related businesses in India , in Thailand, Russia and China, the ICIJ said.

Records show that in 2003, Pervez transferred his shares in the company to a trust that controls several offshore companies, the ICIJ reported. One of the beneficiaries of the trust is a British arms dealer.

After his retirement, Pervez moved into politics, being first elected to parliament in 1985. In 2013, Pervez joined Imran Khan’s PTI party.

Other Pakistanis linked to the military to be named in the Pandora Papers include two sons of former Pakistani Air Force chief Abbas Khattak, who in 2010 registered a British Virgin Islands company; and the daughter of a retired lieutenant general who owns two apartments in one of London’s most expensive areas through an offshore trust.

