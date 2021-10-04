Indian town on brink after 9 people die in agricultural protest

LUCK Indian authorities suspended internet services and banned political leaders from entering a northern town on Monday to calm tensions after nine people were killed in a deadly escalation of a year-long protest against controversial laws on agriculture.

Four farmers died on Sunday when a car belonging to Deputy Home Secretary Ajay Mishra ran over protesting farmers in the town of Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, officials and farm managers said .

Mishra said his driver and three members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party who were in the car were all killed by protesters in the violence that erupted after the incident.

They were beaten to death by farmers, Mishra said in a statement.

Farm leaders alleged that Mishra’s son was in the car when she ran over the protesters, but Mishra denied.

Police said Monday they had arrested six people so far and filed a criminal complaint against 14 others, including the minister’s son, in connection with the deaths of the four farmers. The BJP also filed a criminal complaint against the farmers for the deaths of its members and the driver of the car, said Arvind Chaurasia, a senior official in charge of the district.

A d

Police also said they recovered the body of a local journalist from where the violence broke out on Sunday, but did not provide more details on how he was killed.

The violence has marked an escalation in ongoing protests against farming laws that farmers say will shatter their livelihoods. The protests have been going on since the government passed the laws last September and have been one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biggest challenges.

Last week, thousands of farmers gathered on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi to mark a year of protests. The government says changes in laws were necessary to modernize agriculture and boost production through private investment. But farmers say the laws will devastate their incomes by ending guaranteed prices and force them to sell their crops to companies at lower prices.

Police officer Arun Kumar Singh told The Associated Press that all schools in the district have been closed and people have been urged to stay indoors following the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, 200 kilometers away ( 124 miles) southeast of the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

A d

Authorities also banned leaders of various opposition parties from entering the district to meet with farmers, fearing it could cause further unrest.

Senior police official Prashant Kumar said the administration would provide monetary compensation to the families of the deceased farmers and also opened a judicial inquiry to investigate the violence. Farm leaders, however, are demanding action against the minister and his son, saying Mishra should be removed from office.

The deaths increased the anger of farmers who rallied in several states, stepping up their protests. The Opposition Congress Party also staged a protest in New Delhi, where several party members clashed with police and were later arrested.

The protests are shaping up to be a challenge for Modi’s BJP when it runs for re-election early next year in Uttar Pradesh, which is considered India’s flagship political state.

The rallies were largely peaceful, although clashes in January left one dead and hundreds injured after protesters broke through police barricades to storm a historic fort in Delhi.

A d

Thousands of farmers camped for nearly a year on the outskirts of New Delhi, and more than a dozen rounds of government-farmer talks have failed to resolve the issues.

___

Associated Press video reporter Shonal Ganguly contributed to this report.