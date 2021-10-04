35kg bomb in Ciremai belongs to terrorists arrested during Jokowi visit in 2017





Jakarta – The Special Detachment (Densus) 88 Anti-Terrorist Police found 35 kg good TATP ‘Mother of Satan’ at the foot of Mount Ciremai, Cipager Block, Bantar Agung Village, Sindangwangi, Majalengka, West Java (West Java). The TATP bomb belonged to a Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terrorist network named Imam Mulyana, who was previously arrested during a visit by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to Cirebon in 2017. “On Monday, September 18, 2017, President Joko Widodo will attend the closing ceremony of the 9th Nusantara Palace Festival (FKN) 2017 at Sunyaragi Cave Park, Cirebon. Anti-terrorism police headquarters Densus 88 arrested a suspected terrorist around Cakrabhuwana Airport, Cirebon City., West Java, three hours before the president’s landing, “National Police Public Relations Chief Kombes Ahmad Ramadhan told reporters on Monday (4/10 / 2021). “Densus 88 suspected the movements of a young man near the Cakrabuana airport, Cirebon, and eventually made an arrest. The suspected terrorist is Imam Mulyana, 31, a resident of Brujul Wetan village, Jatiwangi, Majalengka, “he continued. Ramadhan explained that Densus 88 confiscated a suitcase containing a bayonet, air rifle, book calling for jihad, and several other suspicious objects of the imam. From the results of the initial investigation at the time, it was known that the Imam intended to seize the weapons of the police officers who secured Jokowi’s arrival, as well as to injure him. Imam was also detained in Gunung Sindur prison. Ramadhan explained that Densus 88 tries to de-radicalize and develop Imam Mulyana on an ongoing basis. It was then that the Imam admitted that he was hiding 35 kg good TATP at the foot of Mount Ciremai. The TATP itself is nicknamed the “Mother of Satan” because it has high explosive power. “Until the end, the accused terrorist vowed to recognize the sovereignty of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia and to be loyal to Pancasila. At Densus 88, the imam made an astonishing confession: he and his gang still conserve raw materials. TATP up to 35 kilograms. The explosives storage known as “The Mother of Satan” due to its massive explosion was at the foot of Mount Ciremai, “Ramadhan said. Discover all the news on the following page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5752451/bom-35-kg-di-ciremai-milik-teroris-yang-ditangkap-saat-kunjungan-jokowi-2017

