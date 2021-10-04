PM launches Kamyab Pakistan program, says government takes action to relieve poor families – Pakistan





Posted on October 04, 2021 12:55 PM

PM Inaugurates Kamyab Pakistan Program, Says Government Takes Steps To Relieve Poor Families

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday launched the Kamyab Pakistan (KPP) program worth 1,400 billion rupees in Islamabad on Monday aimed at raising 3.7 million poor households.

Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister called it a historic initiative, saying that it will bring an improvement in the standard of living of the common man.

Imran Khan noted that the program was prepared after intense efforts and a consultative process, and expressed confidence that it will progress successfully. He said a committee should also be formed to assess its progress and resolve any issues it encountered.

The Prime Minister regretted that our system is only aimed at a small segment of the elite class. Inequality is the basis for the downfall of any society. The imperfect policies of the past have left our marginalized segments of society far behind.

He said, however, that the current government is trying to shift priorities to raise poor families. He said the state of Medina is a model of the world’s success because of its principles of humanity and justice.

Imran Khan said the government was also aware of the problems faced by oppressed segments of society due to the rising prices. He said a program was being launched under Ehsaas to provide them with direct targeted subsidies on essential commodities such as flour, ghee and sugar.

The Prime Minister said that we have also tried to absorb the maximum pressure from the international increase in commodity prices. There has been a one hundred percent increase in the prices of petroleum products in recent months, but we have only increased their prices by twenty-two percent. To do this, we have reduced the sales tax and the petroleum tax on gasoline and diesel.

He said that the price of wheat has increased by thirty-three percent and that of sugar by forty percent in the international market, but we have increased their prices by twelve and twenty-one percent respectively. He was convinced that with improved supply chains around the world, commodity prices would drop and the benefits would be extended to the masses.

Addressing the main components of the Kamyab Pakistan program, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that under Kamyab Karobar, interest-free loans of up to five hundred thousand rupees will be granted to poor households. Likewise, under Kamyab Kissan, interest-free loans will be given to farmers.

Shaukat Tarin said the program will also allow these households to build their own houses. He said health cards will be provided to poor households and one person from each family will receive technical training.

The finance minister said that the loan facility will be given to poor households at their doorstep. He said the Kamyab Pakistan program will be extended to six million households.

Shaukat Tarin said that this initiative will help poor households to fend for themselves and bring revolution into their lives. Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Usman Dar in his remarks said the Kamyab Pakistan program is an important step towards a welfare state. He said this would strengthen microfinance institutions and help reduce poverty by generating immense employment opportunities.

The chairman of the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, Anwar Ali Haider, also spoke on the occasion.

