On January 6, panel braces for collision with Trump





The former president has a fast approaching deadline to try to prevent the National Archives from releasing documents from his White House that could shed light on his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. And some of the more Trump’s close associates have until Thursday to comply with a committee subpoena for their own files.

For a panel that has worked swiftly but methodically to pull together federal agency records and gather voluntary testimonies from friendly witnesses, Trump’s anticipated fight will likely be the first test of his legal and political strength.

I think it would be a mistake to say that we are not prepared for all of these eventualities, said Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), One of the seven Democrats on the panel.

Well, do whatever the law allows us to do, said Thompson, when asked how the panel would react if Meadows and others rejected any cooperation. | Brendan Smialowski-Pool / Getty Images

A trigger wire will come on Thursday, when subpoenas to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, longtime Trump aide Dan Scavino, and Trump world figures Steve Bannon and Kash Patel compel them. to provide documents to the panel. Committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) Said on Friday he was ready to issue criminal referrals to anyone who defied the deadlines.

None of the four have publicly indicated how they would respond to the subpoena, and Patel issued a statement criticizing the committee process. Repeated requests to Trump’s representatives and members of his entourage as to how they intend to respond have gone unanswered.

But committee members expect these witnesses will not cooperate voluntarily, one of the reasons the panel has issued subpoenas without offering them the opportunity to voluntarily provide documents or testimony.

The committee is determined to pursue every conceivable end, said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). There were literally thousands of people involved in these events. We were therefore convinced that the truth would come to light.

One of the reasons for their confidence: Witnesses began to come forward to testify behind closed doors in transcribed interviews, a setup used by the House Intelligence Committee during Trump’s first impeachment. Almost exactly two years ago, the impeachment panel led by Representative Adam Schiff, who sits on the Jan.6 committee, today broke Trump’s impasse by securing a voluntarily transcribed interview with veteran diplomat Kurt Volker. This led to a cascade of interviews with other State Department and Pentagon officials.

Members of the Jan. 6 committee are hoping for a similar snowball effect now that their first talks have begun.

In addition, the panel, whose members meet daily in person or via Zoom, has spent the last few days insisting on its availability to engage any recalcitrant witnesses in court.

The deadline for Trump to ask President Joe Biden to protect his committee records is expected to arrive midweek, although the exact timing has been kept under wraps. Trump insisted he would try to prevent the documents from being released, a move that could spark a complex and unexplored legal battle over the limits of former presidents’ claims of executive privilege. Bidens White House has indicated she will look favorably at committee requests for documents, but halted ahead of a blanket pledge to release whatever Trump seeks to hold back.

The outlines of the committee’s investigation became clearer on Friday when Thompson noted that the panel had divided its work into five teams. A source close to the blackout said those teams were pursuing distinct aspects of the January 6 story. They include the campaign by Trump and his allies to pressure Pence to overturn the Bidens Electoral College victory and the mobilization of extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys to descend on Washington for the January 6 event.

Further details have leaked out as investigations by committee investigators became public. For example, investigators have started looking for testimony from January 6 rioters themselves, especially those who have pleaded guilty and are preparing for sentencing. The panel relies on investigators who in some cases are recent departures from the Justice Department and now act as legal advisers to the committee.

Across the street at the Federal District courthouse, a figure of interest to the committee’s pro-Trump activist, Brandon Straka, is expected to plead guilty to petty crimes related to his actions on Jan.6. The panel asked the National Archives for the files of the Trump administration. who mention Straka, among other White House allies who participated in the events of January 6.

A lawyer for Straka did not respond to a request for comment. Prosecutors say Straka helped lead a charge on the Capitol steps and encouraged other rioters to take an officer’s shield. But the evidence they presented suggests that he stopped at the entrance to the Capitol and noticed tear gas being fired against the crowd. It is not known whether he entered the building. Straka appeared on documents written by the organizers of a pre-January event. 6 and was on a list provided by the January 6 committee to the National Archives.

Prosecutors continued to close cases on January 6 at a rapid pace. By late Friday, about 100 of the more than 600 defendants indicted in the Capitol riot had already agreed or planned to enter into plea deals. The committee sought testimony from some of the rioters who have already pleaded, an effort to obtain testimony on their motives for attending the events of January 6.

Josh Gerstein and Meridith McGraw contributed reporting.

