Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government would investigate all …





(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia) Islamabad, October 4 (dawn) – Shortly after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on Sunday unveiled Pandora Papers, a major international research into financial secrets held by prominent figures from Leading the way in the world, Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government would investigate all citizens mentioned in the report.

Among those identified as holding foreign assets are Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, his family and the son of Prime Minister Imran’s former adviser on finance and income, Waqar Masood Khan.

The documents do not contain any suggestion that Imran Khan himself owns offshore companies, the ICIJ said.

“We welcome the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of the elites, accumulated by tax evasion and corruption and laundered in financial ‘havens’,” Prime Minister Imran tweeted. “The FACTI panel of the UN SG [International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity] calculated a staggering $ 7 trillion in stolen assets parked in largely offshore tax havens. “

“My government will investigate all of our citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers and if wrongdoing is established, we will take appropriate action. I call on the international community to treat this grave injustice as similar to the climate change crisis. “

My struggle of over two decades has been based on the belief that countries are not poor but that corruption causes poverty because money is diverted from being invested in our people. In addition, this theft of resources causes devaluation, resulting in thousands of poverty-related deaths.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 3, 2021

“Companies registered at an address similar to PM Imran”

According to the ICIJ, in the 48 hours before the publication of the Pandora Papers, ARY News reported that the owner of two offshore companies registered at an address similar to Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that they were registered by him to a different address. and denied any role for the Prime Minister in this regard. History has also attributed the information to an offshore companies’ database.

ICIJ added that ARY is not a partner and does not have access to ICIJ data. He did not provide further details about the said company in this report.

The consortium said: “In its pre-publication report, the ICIJ asked Khan about the same companies. A spokesperson for Khan told the ICIJ that the prime minister has no connection with either, adding that two houses in the same neighborhood share an address, providing a map as proof.

The spokesperson also told ARY News that Khan denied any connection to the companies, adding that their owner “had never met Imran Khan face to face and yet it was possible that they attended a extended family reunion “.”

Prior to the publication, the Prime Minister’s special assistant for political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, had categorically denied that Prime Minister Imran owns an offshore company.

Addressing a rally in Faisalabad, Gill stressed that if another member of government were found to have hidden offshore assets, they would have to respond on their own. “Everyone must go to their own grave,” he said.

“The whole country is not the offspring of the Prime Minister if he is caught doing something wrong … everyone must answer for his own actions,” he added.

Imran Khan Pakistan Pandora Papers Leaked Prime Minister

