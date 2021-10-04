Boris Johnson would be foolish to assume the next election is in the bag

The Conservatives are mobilizing Manchester will be delighted (even surprised) to have several points ahead in the polls towards the mid-term of this legislature. But my party would be foolish to assume that the next election is in the bag. Opinion polls are snapshots, not forecasts.

Boris Johnson is not a fool but a skillful and ruthless political activist. He knows that the next time the country comes to vote, the Conservative Party has been in power for 13 or 14 years. This is when voters wonder if it is time for a change. The precedents indicate a close result: a narrow victory for Labor in 1964 after 13 years of Conservative rule; an unexpected victory for John Major in 1992, and a parliament and coalition without a majority in 2010.

The spirit of the prime ministers will be there: how to show by 2023 or 2024 that despite the pandemic, he can at least point to the first fruits of the improvements in the lives of voters that he promised in 2019.

For Johnson and the Conservative Party, this means addressing three strategic challenges: economic stewardship, upgrading, and the transformative impact of new technologies.

A reputation for economic competence is at the heart of the parties’ electoral discourse. Once lost, it cannot be easily rebuilt. After the exchange rate mechanism crisis of 1992, it took nearly two decades for the party to regain its reputation for good management of the economy.

This is why it is so politically important for the government to both ease the immediate crisis in supply chains and have a credible longer term growth plan. This should include a roadmap to restore public finances and supply side reforms to reduce business costs and encourage investment. If we don’t get it right, the higher wages we hope could simply pile up new costs on businesses, pushing up prices for consumers and pushing them to cheaper imports. We all hope it’s fair to say that rising inflation is just a short-term phenomenon. But similar hopes under the Heath, Callaghan and Thatcher governments have been dashed – at a horrific cost to jobs, savings and living standards.

Leveling – the commitment to raising expectations, ambition and achievement in cities that have felt ignored by governments of all political parties – is both a matter of social justice and a cause whose appeal electoral campaign goes well beyond the traditional conservative ranks. The challenge is how to turn this powerful slogan into a detailed and effective action plan – and one that starts to pay off in just three years.

This will require a strong push from the center of government, with the full authority of number 10 and mechanisms to ensure rapid agreement between different departments, with the treasury being linked to plans so that policy development, implementation and l Allocation of funds are decided in a single process rather than, as is too often the case, in separate Whitehall silos.

Upgrading will also require effective partnerships with elected mayors and unitary counties and boroughs, who have the power to bring together government agencies, business leaders and educational institutions in their regions and come up with a tailored plan. to the strengths and needs of that place.

Industrial regeneration and improved living standards largely depend on the UK seizing the opportunities offered by new technologies. There is also a strategic dimension since China’s challenge is essentially technological (a point highlighted in the government’s Integrated National Security Review), Beijing openly aiming for a dominant position in the global digital and zero carbon markets, synthetic biology, quantum computing. and autonomous vehicles. The test will be whether the UK or any other western country can avoid becoming dependent on Chinese know-how and Chinese suppliers by mid-century.

The government’s ambition to make Britain a pioneer in new technologies deserves applause. To get results, ministers need this inter-Whitehall operational plan to provide the infrastructure, skills and tax regime to keep the UK ahead.

Well, we also need to be more open about the trade-offs involved in deciding to deviate from the rules and standards inherited from the EU. There is little demand from businesses or customers for a major change in standards for food or industrial products. But when it comes to digital, data and genetic technology, even an unrepentant Remainer like myself criticizes Brussels’ overly cautious approach and sees opportunities in the divergence. But we have to be honest about the choices. When is the gain in divergence offset by the risk of losing data equivalence or privileged access to the EU market? On a case-by-case basis, how do you find the right balance?

To get the results he wants by 2024, the Prime Minister needs not only the right political decisions, but also the machinery of government to push through those policies. The challenge will need every bit of its undeniable political energy and determination.

Sir David Lidington was Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister of the Cabinet Office between 2018 and 2019

