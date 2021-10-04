Many Asian Republicans accuse Trump, not GOP, of discrimination





A year of violence and fear has reshaped the way Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders view themselves and politics.

In fact, Trump was the second most cited catalyst for anti-AAPI discrimination in the poll, behind the fact that Covid-19 was first detected in China, which 63% of those surveyed said was a reason major discrimination.

Asian Americans generally tend to identify as independent and form an opinion candidate by candidate rather than an entire party compared to other communities, which could explain why voters were more willing to nominate Trump than the party in general, Christine said. Chen, executive director of APIAVote, a non-partisan group focused on AAPI voter engagement that presents data to campaigns on both sides.

A lot of them aren’t necessarily married in terms of actual parties, but they’re really about individual candidates and relationships. And it has been consistent, Chen said. So it was really about how these campaigns and candidates reached the community. How they actually developed relationships.

While Republicans broadly supported the former president, there has been much more widespread dissent against his Covid rhetoric among AAPI Republicans. Among the most notable was Representative Young Kim (R-Calif.), Who was elected to Congress in 2020 and denounced Trumps’ continued use of terms associating COVID-19 with the #AAPI community as offensive to many across our diverse nation. As I have said in the past, no American of any race or ethnicity is responsible for this virus.

Words have consequences, which is why I spoke out against the use of callous rhetoric like kung flu. Our leaders must work to unify, not divide, and this rhetoric doesn’t do that, Kim wrote in a March op-ed.

Representative Young Kim (R-Calif.) Spoke out against inflammatory rhetoric directed at Asian Americans during Covid-19. (Getty Images)

Beth Fukumoto, who served as Republican leader in the Hawaii state legislature from 2014 to 2017, said the hanger saw serious GOP efforts to reach out to Asian American voters before Trump did ‘get the party’s presidential nomination. Republican leaders both nationally and nationally have been stung by the rapid growth of the AAPI electorate, Fukumoto said, and have shown a genuine interest in attracting Asian voters. But that changed when Trump became the face of the party, she said.

Fukumoto left the Republican Party in 2017 and registered as a Democrat. When asked if she would join the Republicans if the party distanced itself from Trump’s rhetoric, she categorically replied: No, I’m out.

The party would do well to part ways with Trump but I guess I would say I wouldn’t trust him, she said. What I saw in 2016 was that despite all the talk and, indeed, the real effort that went into trying to be a party that could be representative of a larger group of people, the minute that it got easier to go back to just appealing to white voters, they did.

Janelle Wong, professor of Asian and American American studies at the University of Maryland and researcher at AAPI Data, noted that an overwhelming majority of Asian American Republicans cited racial discrimination as a very important factor. ahead of last year’s election in a 2020 survey by AAPI Data.

The disconnect was also reflected among Republican AAPI voters in the POLITICO / Morning Consult poll, where 48% of Asian American Republicans said Trump was a reason for anti-AAPI discrimination at just one point. percentage of the number of Republicans who said the same about Democratic lawmakers who Wong said could further illustrate the tendency of AAPI voters to separate the candidate from the party. Meanwhile, only 36% of Asian American Republicans found Republican lawmakers to be a source of discrimination, with most claiming GOP lawmakers to be only minor reason for discrimination.

Throughout the pandemic, Trump’s use of mocking rhetoric about China has been labeled by many journalists, activists and lawmakers as both racist and directly contributing to xenophobia around the origins of the virus. . But Trump and his allies have repeatedly defended his use of the terms as not targeting the Chinese people in particular, but rather the Chinese government for its handling of the initial outbreak of the virus.

It’s a fair thing to point out as China tries to ridiculously rewrite history, ridiculously blame the coronavirus on American soldiers, Kayleigh McEnany, then White House press secretary, told reporters in the summer. latest. President Trump is trying to say, “No, China, I’m going to label this virus for its place of origin.”

But that’s not what researchers and respondents feel. A study published by the American Journal of Public Health documented spikes in xenophobic tweets directly as a result of Trump’s use of the racial rhetoric of the pandemic.

His words and validation and refusal to back down even after being told it would negatively impact Americans, the people he is supposed to lead and cares about have left an indelible mark when it comes to the people who engage in these acts but also for the victims, feeling that he legitimized or allowed to have these ideas and thoughts, said Charissa Cheah, a professor at the University of Maryland who has conducted studies measuring anti-discrimination. -Asian during the pandemic.

Cheah found in his own research that concerns about Asian-American discrimination had not abated since President Joe Biden took the White House, even though he has proactively highlighted and condemned anti-American violence. Asian on several occasions since taking office.

The scene was set. The doors are open, Cheah said.

