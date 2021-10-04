Ayushman Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi transforms healthcare

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create a seamless online platform that will enable interoperability within the digital health ecosystem. The digital infrastructure takes everything from Ration to Prashasan to the Common Indian in a fast and transparent way. So far, more than 2 million Indians have received free treatment under the Ayushman program, half of whom are women. This digital mission will now link digital healthcare solutions from hospitals across the country to each other. The healthcare solutions brought by the Narendra Modi government represent a significant investment in the present and future of the country.

Ayushman Bharat has the potential to bring about revolutionary change in India’s healthcare facilities. With 130 crore of Aadhaar numbers, 118 crore of mobile subscribers, around 80 crore of internet users and over 43 crore of Jan Dhan bank accounts, India stands out as the only country in the world to have a so large digitally connected infrastructure. This digital infrastructure brings everything from ration to administration (Ration to Prashasan) to the Common Indian, in a fast and transparent manner.

The way technology is deployed in governance reforms today, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is extraordinary. The Aarogya Setu app, for example, has gone a long way in preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection. Likewise, Co-Win has been instrumental in helping India achieve a record delivery of over 90 crore vaccine doses to date. Continuing the theme of the use of technology in health, there has also been an unprecedented expansion of telemedicine during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, more than 125 million remote consultations have been performed via e-Sanjeevani. This facility connects thousands of Indians living in remote parts of the country every day to doctors in large city hospitals, while sitting at home.

Illness is one of the main reasons that push families into the vicious cycle of poverty, and women in families are the most affected as they always put their health problems on the back burner. The digital mission will therefore not only simplify the hospitalization process but also increase living comfort and accessibility, especially for women. As part of this program, citizens will now get a digital health identifier and their health records will be digitally protected.

India today is working on a holistic and inclusive health model, a model that emphasizes preventive health care and, in the event of illness, easy, affordable and accessible treatment. Much more doctors and medical personnel are being created in India now, compared to 7-8 years ago. A comprehensive network of AIIMS and other modern health facilities is being established in the country and work on establishing a medical school in three constituencies of Lok Sabha is underway. In the villages, the networks of primary health centers and well-being centers are strengthened. Over 80,000 of these centers have already been operationalized under the Modi government.

In 2003, there was only one AIIMS. But under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, a policy to add five new AIIMS was developed and in 2014 Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a policy to expand AIIMS in each state. Thus, out of 6 AIIMS, there are now 22 AIIMS, in different phases of development across the country. More than 30,000 MBBS places and 24,000 postgraduate medical places have been added since the current Modi government came to power in 2014, which is a milestone. The number of MBBS places in the country has increased by 50% and postgraduate places by 80% since 2014.

Training is provided to accredited social health activists or ASHA workers and even in the most remote areas of the country a person can have access to teleconsultation by doctors from a medical school. The National Health Mission (NHM) envisages universal access to equitable, affordable and quality health services, responsible and adapted to the needs of the populations. The NHM has two sub-missions, the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) and the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The main programmatic components include strengthening of the health system in rural and urban areas, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health (RMNCH + A), and prevention of communicable and non-communicable diseases. Within the framework of the NHM, technical and financial support is provided to the States and territories of the Union for the strengthening of their health systems on the basis of the proposals they submit in their program implementation plans (PIP) , subject to availability of resources.

As part of PM-POSHAN, the provision of hot cooked meals to 11.8 crore of public school students in grades 1 to 8 is a big step. From the next fiscal year, it will also cover 24 lakh children, under the age of 6, studying at Balvatikas, which is the pre-primary section of public schools. Although this year’s budget for the midday meal program remains unchanged, an additional Rs 266 crore is expected to be added, in line with the central government contribution, to meet the needs of Balvatika students from 2022-2023. The extension of midday meals to pre-primary students, who must be integrated into the formal education system, was a key recommendation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 and the number of students under Balvatikas, which offers one year of preschool classes, is expected to drop from the existing 24 lakh, as the policy is implemented, in the future.

The PM-POSHAN program has been approved for the next five-year period until 2025-2026, with a collective expenditure of Rs 1.31 lakh crore, of which Rs 54 061.73 crore as central share and the remainder to be borne state governments. The Center will also bear an additional cost of Rs 45,000 crore for food grains. This program will improve overall nutritional status, encourage education and learning, and increase enrollment in public schools. A 5% flexi component would be built into the existing budget to allow states to incorporate additional nutrient-rich items, such as fortified foods, fruit and milk, into the menu. The use of traditional locally grown foods will be encouraged, as well as school nutrition gardens. Social audits have been made mandatory in all districts and students and trainee teachers will be tied up to carry out field inspections to ensure the quality of meals.

In other procedural changes intended to promote transparency and reduce leakage, states will be urged to ensure Direct Transfer of Benefits (DBT) to individual school accounts, as cooking costs and fees rise. to cooks and helpers. The PM-POSHAN program will now focus more on a child’s nutritional levels, rather than just providing a meal. When the midday meal program was launched in 1995, it aimed to ensure that children in public schools, especially those who cannot eat at home, had at least one healthy meal per day. Over the years, however, the midday meal program has lost sight of some of the most important purposes, with corruption under successive congressional regimes being just one of many problems. The program is therefore being redesigned to broaden its scope, objectives and scope, in order to strengthen the health of the students covered by this program, ensuring transparency, without leaks. Nutritionally, a nutrition expert will be appointed in each school whose responsibility is to ensure that health aspects such as BMI, weight and hemoglobin levels are taken into account.

No discussion of healthcare under Narendra Modi’s government is complete without talking about Janaushadhi Kendras. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra to the nation in Shillong in March 2021. As part of the Janaushadhi program, dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic drugs at great prices. affordable. As of August 2021, 8,012 Janaushadhi Kendras are operational across the country, with a product basket comprising 1,451 drugs and 240 surgical items. The program is implemented by a company registered under the Companies Registration Act. Guarantee access to quality drugs for all sections of the population, in particular the poor and the underprivileged, raise awareness of generic drugs through education, advertising to counter the perception that quality is synonymous with high price only, and creating jobs by hiring individual entrepreneurs are the stated objectives of this scheme.

In the final analysis, it should be concluded by saying that the health of the citizens has been a top priority for the Modi government. The RBI, a few months ago, announced a window of cash at source for banks worth Rs 5,000 crore, in order to extend credit to health services and vaccine manufacturers until March 2022. The government also separately announced the inclusion of airlines and hospitals in the amount of $ 41 billion. emergency credit program to protect them from the impact of the pandemic. This program guarantees loans worth 2 crore rupees to hospitals and clinics for setting up on-site oxygen production plants, with interest rates capped at 7.5%.

With over 90.5 crore in doses administered to date as part of the world’s largest vaccination campaign and with over 67.5 crore receiving at least one dose, 69% of India’s adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is great news. In addition, with over 57.32 crore of COVID tests performed, with daily and weekly positivity rates below 2% and with an active case count of just 0.80%, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown more of a title about how undeterred political conviction can make even seemingly difficult tasks so perfectly fluid. ZyCoV-D, the world’s first DNA-based plasmid vaccine received emergency use clearance from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on August 20, 2021 and can be administered to people aged 12 years and over and more. Developed locally in India, the needle-free ZyCoV-D vaccine, which is expected to be available soon enough, will only strengthen India’s healthcare footprint in the future.

Sanju Verma is an economist, national spokesperson for BJP, and best-selling author of Truth & Dare-The Modi Dynamic. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.

