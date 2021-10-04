Islamabad turns to Pakistani American for Biden-Imran appeal





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan is using the “good offices” of an influential Pakistani American to arrange a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources told the Express Tribune.

Although it is a ritual that newly elected presidents speak to prime ministers of Pakistan, Biden has parted ways with the tradition as he has yet to speak to Prime Minister Imran Khan despite having been in office since January.

His predecessor Donald Trump, who criticized Pakistan during his election campaign, did not even wait for his swearing in to address the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

There is no clear explanation from the White House as to why Biden avoided a phone call, but observers believe this suggests Pakistan may no longer be a priority for the United States. .

Islamabad has expressed frustration with the issue, but the late Prime Minister Imran has tried to play down the issue of phone calls because in one of his recent interviews he said the president may be busy.

Sources, however, said Pakistan was making an effort and now using informal channels to contact President Biden.

To this end, Pakistan approached an “influential” Pakistani to arrange a phone call between the two leaders.

The influential Pakistani American is a friend of President Biden and Islamabad tries to use his “good offices”. The Foreign Ministry spokesman did not respond until the report was tabled when he was approached to look for the official version on the matter.

In the past, Pakistan used informal channels to communicate with US presidents. During Trump’s tenure, Pakistan established direct contact with the US president using his son-in-law and the Saudi Crown Prince.

Senator Lindsey Graham, who was impressed by Prime Minister Imran’s vision, also played a key role in establishing the Trump-Imran contact.

It was through these channels that Trump and Imran met three times in a short period of time. But the current administration under Biden has reverted to the traditional approach by routing everything through the established bureaucratic infrastructure.

The sources said Pakistan believes that direct contact at the leadership level between the two countries is vital to sharing and understanding the other’s point of view.

Biden is not new to Pakistan as he has extensive experience dealing with Islamabad, first as head of the influential foreign relations committee, and then as vice president.

He was at the origin of the Kerry-Lugar law which tripled civilian aid to Pakistan.

Observers believe that Biden’s previous experience in dealing with Pakistan may be at the expense of Islamabad.

Nonetheless, Pakistani policymakers consider relations with the United States to be vital and that is why efforts are still underway to stay engaged with Washington.

Last month, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a first face-to-face meeting in New York.

Pakistan after the meeting issued a detailed statement, but Secretary Blinken made a terse tweet suggesting the state of mind of the current US administration.

The meeting, however, at least managed to break the ice as US Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is due to visit Pakistan later this week. She will be the second senior US official to visit Pakistan after the CIA chief’s consecutive trips.

Pakistan believes that, despite the US withdrawal, Washington and Islamabad still need to work closely together for long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan.

