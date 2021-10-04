Former KPK employees still hope Jokowi will act on mediator and Komnas HAM’s findings





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – 57 former employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) still hope that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will follow up the controversy over the National Insight Test (TWK) based on the findings of the Indonesian ombudsman and the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas JAMBON). “We think of these 57 employees, the recommendations of the Ombusman and the Komnas HAM were supplemented by the president,” said former head of the KPK Anti-Corruption Learning Task Force Hotman Tambunan when he contacted on Monday (10/4/2021). ). Indeed, according to Hotman, the Mediator explicitly indicated that the setting up of TWK is a condition for changing the status of KPK employees in bad administration of ASN. Meanwhile, Komnas HAM said the implementation of TWK violates 11 forms of human rights. “Komnas HAM (declares) that there have been human rights violations. This is the most serious thing we know. It is not appropriate if there is a human rights violation. man recommended by the president not to act, ”he said. Former KPK Vice President Saut Situmorang accompanied by a number of KPK employees who failed the National Insight Test (TWK) during a speech at the ACLC KPK building, Jakarta on Thursday ( 9/30/2021). As of Thursday (9/30/2021), 57 KPK employees officially resigned after failing the National Insight Test (TWK) and they were declared ineligible to become ASN along with approximately 1,200 other KPK employees. TRIBUNNEWS / IRWAN RISMAWAN (TRIBUNNEWS / IRWAN RISMAWAN) He surmised that the recruitment plan led by National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo for the 57 former KPK employees to become National Police ASNs was a form of Jokowi’s delegation to resolve the TWK controversy. Read also : The days of former dismissed KPK officers filled with matches But he regretted Jokowi’s attitude that he never made a direct statement about himself and his friends. Even with the attitude of the leaders of the KPK, BKN and Kemenpan RB who did not follow up on the conclusions of the mediator and Komnas HAM. “The president does not want to speak right away, he delegated it to the head of the national police, there were recommendations. But the KPK leadership did not follow up, BKN, Menpan did not either more followed up, ”he said. He said he and 56 other employees were committed to rooting out corruption because citizens’ rights to social assistance were taken away by corrupters.

